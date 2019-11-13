The early onset of winter weather comes with a silver lining for those who love to hit the slopes.
Sundown Mountain Resort in rural Dubuque and Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Ill., each will open earlier than usual this year.
Manager Mark Gordon said Sundown will be open on Saturday and Sunday of this week. It will be one of the earliest openings in the resort’s 46-year history.
“We’re just ecstatic about it,” he said. “Skiing and snowboarding is in our DNA. We’re excited to get things open, and we know there are people who are just clawing to get out on the hill.”
Chestnut Mountain will follow suit next week. General Manager Mark Murphy said its opening had been planned for Nov. 29, but officials moved the timetable up to Nov. 23.
Officials at Chestnut Mountain started fielding calls from eager skiers in late October when the region received its first snowfall of the season. Murphy thinks the resort will have a big turnout for that opening weekend.
“Lots of people are itching to get their skis and snowboards out,” he said.
Gearing up for the winter season is easier said than done.
Both resorts are tasked with hiring hundreds of seasonal workers. At the height of the skiing season, Sundown employs more than 300 people and Chestnut, about 350.
Skiing destinations also must focus on making the necessary snow and grooming their hills before skiers arrive.
Snow can be made when the temperature dips to 28 degrees or below. Lower temperatures make snow creation easier and reduce costs.
Gordon noted there have been multiple days where temperatures in the low teens have led to ideal snow-making conditions.
“It allows us to make more snow and better snow,” he said.
Dubuque had received nearly 14 inches of snow through Veterans Day, representing the snowiest start to the season on record. Meanwhile, the three-week period ending Monday was the coldest, 21-day stretch for that time of year in at least 147 years, according to Southeast Regional Climate Center.
The frigid weather has been a welcome departure for resort officials, who have contended with unseasonably warm weather for at least the past four years, forcing them to push back opening dates and temporarily shut down midseason.
“When it comes to the weather, you know there’s nothing you can do about it,” Gordon said. “When you get a gift like Mother Nature gave us this year, you have to make the most of it.”
Murphy, of Chestnut Mountain, echoed that sentiment.
“Some people are angry it is cold,” she said. “But we are sure happy about it.”