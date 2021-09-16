Sorry, an error occurred.
Volunteers are sought to tackle projects at two local state parks as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ annual Volunteer Day on Saturday, Sept. 25.
A butterfly garden cleanup and wood-splitting project will be held at 9 a.m. at Bellevue State Park, 21466 429th Ave., Bellevue.
Participants should bring gloves, gardening tools, rakes, shovels and drinks and wear long sleeves and pants.
Call 563-872-4019 to volunteer.
Participants will paint the Peak Inn historic building at 10 a.m. at Pikes Peak State Park, 32264 Pikes Peak Road, McGregor.
Participants should wear old clothes and bring bug spray and water.
Email Pikes_Peak@dnr.iowa.gov to volunteer.
