Prosecutors have asked the Iowa Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court’s decision to toss out the conviction of a former Dubuque man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend.
The court is considering a request filed by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller protesting a December ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals vacating the second-degree murder conviction of Fontae C. Buelow, 27.
Buelow was accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. The two had been fighting inside his Kane Street residence after a night out at local bars.
Link sustained three stab wounds, two of which would have been fatal, according to investigators. She also had wounds on her hands that prosecutors argued were “defensive wounds” but that a defense expert testified were likely caused when she stabbed herself.
Buelow has consistently maintained that Link stabbed herself, and the expert hired by the defense agreed when he testified.
Buelow’s attorneys attempted to introduce evidence about Link’s previous struggles with mental health, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
Appellate court justices ultimately determined that those exclusions were improper and remanded the case to Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a possible retrial.
In his motion to reconsider, Miller said the mental health evidence was properly excluded based on past precedent. He also argued that any improper exclusions would have been “harmless” errors.
“Both the physical and testimonial evidence at trial overwhelmingly established that (Buelow) murdered Link,” Miller wrote. “To find otherwise would require one to ignore the multitude of bruises and contusions on Link’s face and body that showed she was violently beaten right before she died.”
Miller continued: “To find otherwise would require one to believe that Link suffered two independently fatal stab wounds, but before she collapsed backwards, she tossed the knife into another room, 10 feet away from her body.”
In a filing responding to Miller’s motion, Buelow’s attorneys argued that the state is misinterpreting case law to wrongfully exclude Link’s mental health history from evidence. They also argued that prosecutors failed to prove the omission was a “harmless error.”
“Mr. Buelow must point out, however, that the state omitted or mischaracterized key facts in its application for further review,” wrote his attorney, David Fautsch. “There are no eyewitnesses to the alleged crime. Mr. Buelow’s fingerprints were not found on the knife. Ms. Link was covered in blood, but Mr. Buelow was not. Mr. Buelow has consistently explained — during interrogation on the night of the incident and when testifying at trial — that Ms. Link stabbed herself.”
There is no timeline for the Supreme Court to decide whether to consider the motion. If justices agree to consider Miller’s request, oral arguments will be scheduled.