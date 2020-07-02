After several debates about staff raises given the revenue losses due to the pandemic, two Dubuque County supervisors this week agreed to reduce some employees’ wage increases from 3% to 2%.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors had held two hourslong sessions discussing the idea of reducing or even freezing raises for staff in the past two weeks. But they had not come to a consensus before this week, when Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman needed a decision to form a salary resolution the board will need to vote on at its next meeting.
Supervisor Jay Wickham previously had floated the idea of freezing employees’ wages for the new fiscal year, which started Wednesday. He reasoned that with no way of knowing how bad the COVID-19 pandemic would hit county coffers, with thousands of county residents unemployed and with the City of Dubuque freezing staff pay, the county should tighten its belt there as well.
However, Wickham wanted to make exceptions for employees of the sheriff’s department and Sunnycrest Manor long-term-care facility, as both groups have dealt very directly with the impacts of the coronavirus.
Supervisor Dave Baker had said he felt that would not be fair, insisting on leaving raises at the levels the board had approved before the onset of the pandemic. That would give a 3% increase to the sheriff and non-bargaining employees and 1.5% for the county auditor, attorney, recorder and treasurer.
Supervisor Ann McDonough wanted reductions but not in the form of Wickham’s freeze. She made various attempts at compromise in two previous meetings.
This week, McDonough made one more — reduce non-bargaining employees’ wage increase to 2% — in contrast to the freeze proposed by Wickham.
“We have negotiations underway, open contracts, with two of our unions,” she said. “Zero is not something we’ve negotiated with them.”
That would impact the county’s 77 managers and staff not represented by unions. According to Sherman, it would save the county $53,000.
Since the county board last debated the issue, McDonough said, she had discussed raises with 21 other county supervisors from around the state who sit on another board with her. That informed her proposal this week.
Baker said he thought 2% was a good compromise from the three differing positions and joined McDonough.
“It is as good as we can do now and recognizes that the whole team is in this battle,” he said.
Wickham, though, still only would support a freeze with his exceptions.
“It’s a sign of where we are,” he said.