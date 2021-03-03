Rising costs for building materials have forced some local developers to push off projects or even shy away from them altogether.
Prices for wood, steel and other commodities have risen sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted demand and disrupted production of such materials.
Steve Emerson, of Archiprop LLC, which is constructing The Landing in Dyersville, Iowa, said that particular project wasn’t delayed by rising material costs, but many of his projects elsewhere in the state are being pushed to later dates.
“We’ve got several (projects) that we are not going to kick off this spring and will hold off until next spring and see how they go,” he said.
Such an approach normally wouldn’t result in cost savings.
Typically, material costs trend upward each year, and waiting to launch a project would increase the overall price tag, Emerson said. The pandemic has had such a large impact on costs, however, that Emerson believes delaying projects until next year could have the reverse impact and bring expenses down.
Many developers are grappling with similar issues.
The cost of wood has tripled since last April, and commodities such as steel and copper have continued to increase in price as well, said David Logan, senior economist for National Association of Home Builders.
“(Last year,) manufacturers were forced to close operations for a period of time depending on where they were,” he said. “They were prepping for housing Armageddon, and housing came back more quickly and more robust than anyone thought it was going to. The confluence of those two events is really what started those price escalations we are seeing today.”
Since July, prices for wood have skyrocketed from $400 to more than $1,000 per 1,000 board feet, according to Wes Schulte, president of Merit Development LLC in Manchester, Iowa.
“It’s literally two and a half times (higher) in the last eight months,” he said. “I delayed a project last year just because it was hard to get the materials before winter hit.”
Eric Munshower, head of the Department of Economics at the University of Dubuque, compared the increased costs for materials to what happened to the prices for meat when meatpacking plants shuttered last year.
“It’s one of these things where modern production tends to run on really tight inventory and, when you get these disruptions, they tend to ripple through,” he said.
Some projects are impacted more than others.
Emerson also is spearheading the planned redevelopment of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St. He said the outlook for that property is impacted less by recent price trends, in part because it doesn’t require the purchase of high-priced lumber.
As the costs for materials continue to rise, so does the demand for homes.
Shari Spahn, president of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors, said low interest rates — which remain at less than 3% — are spurring potential homebuyers.
“The low interest rates are definitely opening doors for people as far as moving up or purchasing their first home,” she said. “Building costs definitely have increased, and as of right now, they don’t foresee them coming down any time soon, and I think that concerns a lot of people who were looking at building homes because it could increase even more.”
Schulte said even with the demand for housing, the rising and unpredictable costs have affected the way that he prices homes and the projects he will commit to developing.
“The biggest word here is ‘uncertainty,’” Schulte said. “There are a lot of unknowns we are exploring, so either the homeowners take the brunt or developers.”