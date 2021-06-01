CLINTON, Iowa -- Several people who knew a Dubuque County woman and her boyfriend spoke today about seeing the couple at a Dubuque bar hours before the woman's death.
Prosecution witnesses continued to testify this morning during the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow previously was convicted of second-degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during his initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
William Kafar testified today about seeing Buelow and Link at East Street bar in Dubuque just hours before Link's death. Kafar and Buelow were roommates at the time, and Link often stayed at their residence.
"It was overall pretty good. For the most part they got along pretty well," Kafar said of Buelow and Link's relationship. "... (When they drank) it became kind of toxic, for lack of a better word."
Kafar said the couple often got into verbal arguments when drinking, and it reached a point where Kafar considered asking them to leave the residence. He added that he told Buelow he couldn't go out to bars with him on March 30, 2017, because he didn't want to deal with the couple fighting.
Kafar and several other people saw Buelow and Link at East Street bar that night.
"She seemed happy," Hillary Adkinson said about Link, with whom she attended high school. "She had some wet hair and wearing some sweatpants. They had just been at a hotel. She said they had just gone swimming and then came down."
But Madilin Naderman testified that Link later became upset with her after Link believed Naderman had been hitting on Buelow in the bar. Naderman said she had been speaking to Buelow about an unrelated incident.
"You could tell she was angry, upset," Naderman said of Link. "She was kind of charging at me, yelling. I didn’t understand why."
She said she and Link later resolved the issue in the bar's bathroom, but Link seemed very intoxicated at that time.
"I was just worried about her, because I could tell she wasn’t holding herself very well," Naderman said.
Kafar said he did not speak with Buelow or Link at the bar. He received a call from Buelow in the early hours of March 31, 2017, but didn't pick up.
A video of a conversation between Buelow and an officer at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center was also played for the jury this morning. The video was recorded after Buelow had been told Link was dead and he had been read his Miranda rights.
In the video, Buelow tells the officer that Link stabbed herself in the stomach and demonstrates the events. Link was found with three stab wounds in her chest.
"I did not make her do that," Buelow said in the video. “She always acts like she’s going to do it but she never does."
The trial will resume with additional prosecution witnesses at around 1 p.m.