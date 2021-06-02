A Hiawatha, Iowa, man was sentenced to a two- to five-year probation period for assaulting his then-9-year-old son with a belt in Dubuque.
Travis M. Sumner Sr., 37, was sentenced last week in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after taking a plea deal for a charge of child endangerment.
He was initially charged with child endangerment with serious bodily injury.
Sumner also must comply with a no-contact order issued for the boy.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to a report of a disturbance on May 25, 2020. Officers found Sumner’s son with a swollen-shut eye and other injuries, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
At the hospital, the boy was found to have “large, red welts” on his body “consistent to being whipped with a belt,” documents state.
Doctors also found that he had multiple fractures to his left orbital bone and blood pooling behind that eye. A doctor recommended he be taken to Iowa City for surgery to prevent possible blindness.
Police reported that Sumner was disciplining the boy by making him do push-ups and sit-ups when the boy ran off. Sumner told police that he reached out to stop the boy and “inadvertently struck” the child in the eye, documents state.
Sumner then took the boy back into a residence and “attempted to whip (him) on the butt with the belt,” documents state, but other parts of his body were hit as the boy struggled.
Sumner said he hit the boy seven or eight times with the belt.