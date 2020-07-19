Dubuque schools to take ‘measured approach’
Dubuque Community Schools leaders intend to start the 2020-2021 school year with students on campus part-time and then learning remotely on other days.
“Our goal is to get to a more normal school year,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said Tuesday. “Everybody wants that, but we have to take a measured approach to getting there.”
The hybrid learning plan will give district staff flexibility to socially distance students as they seek to bring students back to school while mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Rheingans said. District officials also plan to require students and staff to wear face coverings while at school.
Under the hybrid model, students will be divided into two groups. One group will attend school on campus on Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday, and the other on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday. Students from the same families will be in the same attendance groups.
Students will be assigned work to complete on days when they are not physically in the classroom.
Grand River Medical Group, UnityPoint Health team up
By the end of the year, departments from two Dubuque health care providers will combine operations into one location to offer comprehensive cancer treatment.
Leaders from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Grand River Medical Group announced Thursday that Grand River’s medical oncology clinic will relocate inside Finley’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center.
To accommodate the growing occupancy, Finley is undertaking a $1.6 million renovation, due for completion in late 2020. After that, the new cancer center will open its doors.
“The ability to actively collaborate, where both groups are working hand in hand under one roof, will raise these two premier facilities into the cornerstone of cancer care in Dubuque,” Grand River CEO Justin Hafner said.
The collaboration brings chemotherapy infusion to the Finley campus, where radiation oncology already is offered at Wendt Regional Cancer Center.
Officials said a bevy of services will be readily accessible to patients, including multidisciplinary care team planning, genetic counseling, cancer-based physical therapy and support groups.
Dubuque murder suspect arrested in Michigan
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested a Dubuque man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Loras Boulevard.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning in Michigan on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Police say Ellison shot and killed Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on the evening of July 2. According to police, city traffic cameras showed that the two men argued and had a physical altercation before Ellison pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired.
The arrest marked the culmination of a 12-day effort to locate Ellison.
Declining vaccination rates worry local health officials
Area public health leaders are attempting to course-correct immunization rates that dropped remarkably low during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause outbreaks in flu and other diseases this fall.
According to a study from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the rate in March was 24% lower than in 2019. In April, it was 56% lower than in 2019. Beginning in May, the number began to climb again, but as of June was still significantly lower than in the same month the previous year.
“We have local pediatricians, family practice physicians and providers of vaccinations in Dubuque County who have also seen a decrease in vaccination rates in their facilities,” said Dubuque County Board of Health member, and career nurse, Diane Pape-Freiburger during a July 8 meeting. “The concern is that delays in vaccinations may result in secondary outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.”
Slightly fewer shots fired in Dubuque in 1st 6 months of year
Fewer gunshots were fired with criminal intent in Dubuque during the first half of 2020 compared to previous years, but more people were injured.
From Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, there were six instances of gunshots fired with criminal intent in the city, resulting in three injuries, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
There were eight shots-fired incidents in the first six months of 2019 with one injury. Only two shots-fired incidents were reported in the first six months of 2018, with one injury. Only five shots-fired incidents were reported for all of 2018 — the lowest total since 2011.
Not included in this year’s first-half total is the fatal shooting in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, which occurred on July 2. The data also does not include suicides in which a gun is used or accidental shootings.
COVID-19 closure leaves lasting impact on court system
While the Dubuque County Courthouse has reopened and in-person court proceedings have resumed, local court officials anticipate working for months to address the backlog of cases created by closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person court proceedings had been postponed until last week, and jury trials pushed out until Sept. 14.
The result has led to a wave of backlogged cases. Some defendants have sat in the Dubuque County Jail for one year or more awaiting trial, and many of them likely will not have their day in court until January at the earliest.
Defendants have a constitutional right to a speedy trial if they demand one. If demanded, under normal circumstances, a person charged with an indictable crime in Iowa must be brought to trial within 90 days after the trial information or indictment is filed.
However, health officials have warned that crowded courtrooms could be venues to spread the virus. That prompted the Iowa Supreme Court to pronounce good cause in issuing a statewide suspension of speedy-trial rights in criminal cases.