Keith Nilles’ recent volunteer work stems from his personal experience.
Nilles, who was born and raised in Dubuque, is a volunteer with the Caregiver Resource Center at Stonehill Communities. The center provides support and services to those caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses, an experience with which Nilles is familiar.
“My wife (Laura) and I are from Dubuque,” he said. “She had early-onset Alzheimer’s, and I was her caregiver for a number of years. She passed away in 2014 from complications with Alzheimer’s.”
Nilles started volunteering with people who had Alzheimer’s disease after Laura died. Later, he took a break until he heard about Stonehill’s Caregiver Resource Center in 2020.
“Mentally, emotionally, I thought I could get back into Alzheimer’s and be some help to people,” he said.
Nilles sits with people who have chronic illnesses while their caregivers attend support group sessions at Stonehill.
“I think I can identify with caregivers,” he said. “Because of the compassion I have for the person with a disease, I felt that I could be quiet and listen and be there for people. The people that I’m working with are at various levels, but I’ve been through the process and I feel I can be present. It’s an hour of listening (to someone who has an illness) and being present, but they look forward to coming back.”
Once a project to create a physical space for the center on the Stonehill campus is completed, Nilles also would like to start meeting with caregivers who need someone to talk to.
Jolene Koopmann, coordinator of the Caregiver Resource Center, said Nilles contacted her about volunteering shortly after the center opened.
“Keith has first-hand caregiving experience, which led his heart to help support other caregivers,” she said. “... When sitting with loved ones, Keith provides a safe and non-judgmental environment. He is warm, compassionate, and treats loved ones with respect and dignity. Without volunteers like Keith, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service to caregivers.”
Nilles has volunteered with multiple organizations over the years, including Dubuque County’s drug court program and Catholic Charities’ jail ministry.
He also currently volunteers with Dubuque Rescue Mission, working in the mission’s garden and helping with meals.
“When I reflect back on my volunteering life, it’s about service to people and people in need,” he said. “I was raised with a very strong sense of love, compassion and forgiveness.”
