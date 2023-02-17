The Salvation Army of Dubuque fell short of its annual Christmas kettle campaign goal, but the organization plans additional fundraisers, including a garage sale this weekend.
The local Salvation Army set a $320,000 goal for its annual campaign. Between the kettle portion of the campaign, which finished Dec. 24, and the mail appeal, which finished Jan. 31, the organization has collected $255,572.
“While that figure is close to the amount collected last year, with rising costs for items such as food for the … food pantry program, extra funds will be necessary to meet the need,” a press release states.
The annual campaign also supports local programs such as children’s ballet, archery, music and character-building programs; senior center activities; nutrition classes; spiritual care; financial assistance and a community garden.
The release states that the Salvation Army plans additional fundraising activities to help cover these programs, including a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at its office at 1099 Iowa St.
The Salvation Army and other individuals will sell items, and there also will be a cooking demonstration, Girl Scout cookie sales, a raffle and more. The release states that there are several tables available for $10 for anyone interested in selling items at the garage sale.
Individuals should call 563-556-1573 to secure a spot, as well as to give a monetary donation or volunteer for the Salvation Army.
