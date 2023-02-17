The Salvation Army of Dubuque fell short of its annual Christmas kettle campaign goal, but the organization plans additional fundraisers, including a garage sale this weekend.

The local Salvation Army set a $320,000 goal for its annual campaign. Between the kettle portion of the campaign, which finished Dec. 24, and the mail appeal, which finished Jan. 31, the organization has collected $255,572.

