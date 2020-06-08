FARLEY, Iowa — Delaney Behning, the daughter of Kurt and Patti Behning, of Peosta, was chosen by Farley’s Unit 656 to attend the Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State event this month in Des Moines.
However, the event was canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release states that Behning attends Western Dubuque High School and is involved in cross country, Future Business Leaders of America, student council, show choir and Backpacking Bobcats, as well as volunteering.
The release states that Behning was chosen to attend on the basis of her interest, leadership and political interest.