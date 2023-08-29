Two newcomers have filed paperwork to run for Dubuque Community School Board, with one incumbent following suit.
Cynthia “Cindy” Mueller and Dirk Hamel filed Monday to seek one of four available four-year terms on the board in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. Those seats currently are held by Tami Ryan, Jim Prochaska, Lisa Wittman and Kate Parks.
Parks also filed Monday to run for a second term on the board, after previously announcing her intention to run for reelection.
Wittman and Prochaska have not yet filed paperwork to officially run, but Wittman announced she intends to do so. Ryan said she will not run for reelection.
Mueller, who taught for 38 years as an instrumental music teacher in the Dubuque district, sought a seat on the board in 2021 but was not successful.
“I want to listen to everyone’s concerns and ideas and bring those ideas back to the board,” she said. “I want to be their voice and their vote.”
Mueller cited her teaching experience in multiple district schools, as well as her organization and communication skills, as qualities that would serve her well if elected.
Her priorities include maintaining a focus on career and technical education opportunities for high school students, as well as mentorship programs and positive brain health for staff and students.
However, her main goal is supporting a $150 million bond referendum that will be on the November ballot.
If approved, the bond would fund several district projects, including a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School and air conditioning for all district schools without it.
Mueller served on the community task force that planned the consolidation of the district’s middle schools from three to two and is now a member of the “YES for Dubuque Schools Campaign” promoting the bond.
“I think it’s time we got equitable facilities for all of our students,” she said. “Jefferson and Washington (middle schools) are both over 100 years old ... and I want to see air conditioning in all of the buildings that don’t have it currently.”
Hamel recently retired after 37 years as a lawyer, with much of his time spent as a trial litigator.
“My whole career has been analyzing problems and solving problems, and I’m good at it, and I think I could help the school board with it going forward,” he said, later adding, “One of the things that being a litigator teaches you is that compromise is not a dirty word ... I think there’s a ton to be said for listening to everybody and working out something that will work for everybody.”
Hamel said he supports the bond because the projects it would fund would create more equitable educational environments.
He said he is committed to learning more about the district’s operations and making thoughtful decisions if elected.
“I’m not looking to change the school district or do anything dramatic. I think the school board and the leadership at the Forum (have) done a good job through some very challenging situations,” he said. “I like that the school board has a lot of different kinds of people, and I would just be one more different kind of person.”