Participants in an expungement and employment barrier clinic in Dubuque are asked to register for a phone consultation.
The Iowa Legal Aid website indicates that a Dubuque clinic held in conjunction with Dubuque NAACP and originally scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
More information can be found at iowalegalaid.org/resource/iowa-legal-aid-legal-clinics.
The clinic offers residents a chance to speak with volunteer attorneys to expunge parts of their criminal histories, look at managing court debts and examine background check results.