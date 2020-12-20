Dubuque officials are seeking federal assistance as they look to re-examine parking and transportation downtown.
On Dec. 7, the city submitted correspondence to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requesting aid through the agency’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program. The city is currently examining its parking and transportation infrastructure as part of a plan to develop improvements that will enhance mobility throughout the city.
Steve Sampson Brown, project manager for the city, said city officials are particularly interested in re-examining transportation and parking in the city now that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted many residents’ daily routines and work habits.
“We won’t return exactly to the way it was before the pandemic, so this will allow us to study those changes and habits,” Brown said.
If approved, the EPA will provide the city consulting services and technical experts that will assist in the review of city infrastructure and planning of future projects. Brown estimated that the value of these consulting services ranges from $75,000 to $150,000.
Brown said the city intends to develop a “Smart Travel” approach that incorporates a number of different initiatives, including developing smart parking technology, expanding access to alternative transportation methods, such as bikes and electric scooters, improving street design and launching a downtown rapid transit shuttle with park-and-ride commuting.
Jill Connors, economic development director for the city, added that the services provided by the EPA will be essential in outlining how these initiatives could be implemented together, along with giving the city an outline on what next steps should be taken.
“They help us figure out how to best fit the puzzle pieces together,” Connors said.
City officials have already made progress on developing smart parking downtown. In January, the city installed several smart parking meters as part of a pilot program. Chris Kohlmann, information services manager for the city, said the city hopes to expand the technology found in those meters that allows for better tracking of parking patterns throughout the day, along with making paying for parking easier for residents.
“We need to be more intelligent on what parking looks like,” Kohlmann said. “We have the infrastructure that would allow us to bring in a lot of information that we can use to help shorten that time that people are spending looking for things like parking.”
Eventually, Kohlmann said the city could use parking apps to recommend available spaces throughout town to residents, which would in turn improve parking efficiency.
Brown said the city is still in the early stages of developing these improvements, but securing the assistance from the EPA would mark a vital first step. He said the city will likely be informed at the end of December if it is invited to submit a formal application for the program.