The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members at their meeting on Monday night.
Development agreement
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to terminate a development agreement with Setzer Properties DBQ LLC for the purchase of a 34-acre property at the north end of Innovation Drive in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Background: The city previously had agreed to sell the property to Setzer Properties for $5,144,588. The company had indicated that it planned to construct a 217,000-square-foot facility that would be leased to FedEx Ground Package System. FedEx, which already has a distribution facility in Dubuque, was expected to move into the larger facility and hire another 10 people for its Dubuque operations.
However, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the agreement was canceled after officials determined that Setzer Properties had not secured a lease agreement with FedEx and that other companies were competing to build the new facility for FedEx.
What’s next: With the agreement terminated, Van Milligen said the future of the new FedEx facility project remains uncertain. With no new development agreement in the works, city officials still are open to partnering with another company to assist in expanding FedEx’s operations in Dubuque, he said.
Central Avenue housing project
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a grant agreement and loan to CARich Properties LLC for the rehabilitation of 1736 Central Ave. as part of the city’s Central Avenue Housing Forgivable Loan program.
Background: CARich Properties intends to renovate the Central Avenue property to create eight new apartment units. The city will provide $25,000 in grant funds for the project, along with an $80,000 forgivable loan.
What’s next: CARich Properties intends to spend $650,000 on the redevelopment of the property. The city may forgive the $80,000 loan if the property remains in compliance with city code for 10 years.
CARich Properties plans to complete the new apartments by the end of the year.
Stump removal project
Action: City Council voted, 6-0, to preliminarily approve plans and specifications, set a public hearing and authorize advertising for bids for the city’s third tree stump removal project.
Background: City officials have been working to remove the stumps of trees infected and killed by the invasive Emerald Ash Borer from city-owned property. In May 2021, the city agreed to begin paying for the replacement of sidewalks damaged by tree stump removal. The city removed approximately 200 stumps through two projects last year.
City staff members now seek to remove another 101 stumps and replace any impacted sidewalk and curb. The project is estimated to cost about $193,000.
What’s next: A City Council public hearing on specifications for the project has been scheduled for March 7. City staff members plan to award a construction contract on March 21 and have the project completed by July 29.