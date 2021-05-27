Boat trailer parking will be limited on Sunday, May 30, on Chaplain Schmitt Island because of the rededication ceremony for Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.
A press release from the City of Dubuque states that boat trailer parking on the island will be limited to the boat ramp parking area from midnight through 6 p.m. Sunday.
Use of the parking lots at Veterans Memorial Plaza, McAllece Recreation Area ballfields, Mystique Community Ice Center and the parking area by the skate park will be reserved for veterans and other people attending the rededication ceremony, according to the release.
Violators will be towed.
The release states that boaters should use the A.Y. McDonald Park boat ramp and parking area or the East Dubuque, Ill., public boat ramp as alternatives.