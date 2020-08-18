U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., is urging two federal departments to conduct an analysis of alternative routes for a contentious high-voltage transmission line that will cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project involves the construction in the coming year of a 100-mile line that stretches from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. It is a $492 million joint undertaking of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the line’s crossing across the refuge and Mississippi River at Cassville, Wis.
In virtually identical letters addressed to each agency, Kind stated that “a full and fair analysis of alternative routes” should be conducted as should an analysis of the “proposed project’s effects on wildlife in the refuge.”
“This would be a large high-voltage transmission line, with a 260-foot wide right-of-way and 20-story towers at the river crossing, cutting perpendicularly through a major migratory bird flyway and important wildlife habitat,” he said.
The project already received approval by Iowa and Wisconsin utility regulatory agencies, but the latter’s decision is being challenged in state and federal court.