DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Most Lafayette County government employees would receive a 5% pay increase under a proposed 2022 county budget presented to the Board of Supervisors.
County Supervisor Scott Pedley, who is chairman of the finance committee, said the raises are needed to retain employees after they received no pay increase in the 2021 budget and in light of increases to health insurance employees would face under the proposed budget.
Pay increases would be funded partially by a transfer out of the county’s unassigned fund balance, and the county would continue to pay 84% of the health insurance cost for each county employee.
Proposed increases include an additional $79,000 for the sheriff’s department to pay for wage increases — a negotiated 4% according to the contract with Wisconsin Professional Police Association.
An increase of $160,000 for human resources would centralize county services. Some of those costs would be offset by a tax levy reduction in the budget for Lafayette Manor and a transfer in of $70,000 from Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.
The county also would spend more than $80,000 for upgrading information technology and additional staff costs.
Pedley said county residents are not paying anything in their tax bill for the hospital and that money is being transferred from the hospital to pay for the centralization of human resources and another $50,000 to aid in balancing the county budget.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will take place before the county board meeting on Nov. 9.