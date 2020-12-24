Dubuque took its initial steps toward revitalizing its riverfront area 20 years ago this month.
Officials applied for a Vision Iowa economic development grant from the State of Iowa.
Dubuque received a $40 million award one year later, and it helped contribute to the largest fundraising campaign in Dubuque history.
Ultimately, $188 million was raised from federal, state, county, city, business and individual sources and resulted in 2003 with the first phase of America’s River Project.
It included the creation of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, the Mississippi Riverwalk and Grand River Center.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the delivery of the Vision Iowa application in its Dec. 21, 2000, edition.
CITY SENDS VISION TO IOWA’S CAPITOL
Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet or hail — inclement weather wasn’t going to keep Jerry Enzler from his appointed rounds.
During a heavy snowfall, the director of the Dubuque County Historical Society hand-delivered copies of the city’s $58 million Vision Iowa application to Des Moines.
Wednesday was the first day the state was accepting applications for the $180 million fund.
Two applications — including Dubuque’s — arrived Wednesday, said Susan Judkins, Vision Iowa program coordinator.
“It’s not a race, and being first doesn’t guarantee anything,” Enzler said. “But it does send a message that Dubuque is ready to go.”
Vision Iowa dollars would cover a substantial chunk of the cost of the America’s River project, a $188 million plan to reshape Dubuque’s riverfront as a center for recreation and tourism. The project is a partnership of the city, the Historical Society and the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
Speaking Wednesday morning at the Iowa Welcome Center, Mayor Terry Duggan said America’s River could be the state’s signature project.
“This is the project that will put ‘vision’ in Vision Iowa,” he said, adding it could “change the face and image of Iowa.”
“I think it’s the most exciting project in the history of the city of Dubuque,” said Duggan. “It’s been a labor of love for a long time.”
The anticipated improvements equal well over 10% of the city’s $1.4 billion tax base.
According to a city estimate, the completed project would, in its first five years, influence the creation of more than 1,000 jobs and contribute $79 million through taxes and earnings.
Also, construction work would boost the local economy by about $88 million, according to the city.
But none of that will happen — or, at the very least, the project will be sharply delayed — if the state does not grant Vision Iowa money.
“It’s very crucial to make our dreams come true,” said Enzler.
Competition for the money will be fierce. Stewards of the Vision Iowa money say they anticipate up to $1 billion in requests, with only $150 million to $180 million to distribute.
The city hopes to make a presentation to the Vision Iowa Board in February.
If the city lands the grant, America’s River could open as soon as the spring of 2003, Duggan said.