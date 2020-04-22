MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The price tag for a major street reconstruction project in Maquoketa has risen by about $2.5 million after city officials detailed additional infrastructure work that will need to be completed.
Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith this week told City Council members that a $2.5 million funding gap has been identified for the Platt Street Reconstruction Project. That is due to the unforeseen need to replace about 2 miles of underground stormwater infrastructure.
“There were more needs assessed for the underground infrastructure,” Smith said. “If we are going to completely reconstruct the street, it doesn’t make sense to leave old infrastructure there.”
This is the latest in a series of changes for the project. Smith said the work on Platt Street initially was envisioned as an $8.5 million resurfacing project.
However, when the city received a $4 million federal grant and $3.5 million in funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation, officials then were required to upgrade the project to a full street reconstruction.
The previous estimated cost of the project was $10.5 million, and city officials had planned to issue bonds to cover the remainder of the costs.
However, with $2.5 million in additional needs identified, city officials will need to look at other funding options, Smith said.
“This is an additional component to the project that was not originally estimated,” Smith said. “The scope of the project has expanded.”
The city is looking at several options, including grants and government loan programs. If the city is unable to secure grant funding, the city would likely need to raise wastewater utility rates by about $3 per month in order to cover the cost of a loan, according to Smith.
However, he said those costs estimates could change based on bids received for the project and the type of loan the city would pursue.
“We’re going to look at every option we can and find the one that has the least impact to rate payers,” Smith said. “We have time to thoroughly explore those options.”
Smith said bidding for the project is scheduled to occur in late summer, with construction expected to begin in spring 2021.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the added cost wasn’t entirely a surprise since city officials still were attempting to come to terms with the full scope of the project.
“You are going to have unknowns,” Schwenker said. “I knew there were going to be some differences with the numbers. That is to be expected with a project like this.”
Council Member Dan Holm said the added costs are unfortunate, but ultimately not unprecedented.
“Situations like this happen with big projects,” Holm said. “Things are going to come up that you weren’t counting on.”