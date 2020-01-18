Dubuque police said an intoxicated man was injured when he crashed into a telephone pole on Thursday night.
Andrew S. Annas, 19, of Hudson, N.C., was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of a wound to his jaw that required stitches, according to court documents. He then was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence and cited with failure to obey a stop sign and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Heacock Road. Documents state that a witness saw a van crash into a stop sign, telephone box and telephone pole at that intersection.
Police reported finding Annas unsteady on his feet, smelling strongly of alcohol and with “significant facial injuries” at the scene. Documents state that he denied being the vehicle’s driver, though the witness did not see anyone else flee from the vehicle, there were no footprints in the snow to indicate anyone had left the scene and police reported that “no other evidence was located indicating there was anyone else but Annas in the vehicle.”
Police said Annas admitted to drinking alcohol, but continued to deny driving the vehicle. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.18% about two and a half hours after the crash. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.