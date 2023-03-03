Galena Courthouse
Buy Now

The exterior of the Jo Daviess County Courthouse in Galena, Ill., largely will remain unchanged, but the interior will be completely redone during an upcoming renovation project.

 JESSICA REILLY, Telegraph Herald

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Courthouse is slated for an approximately $16 million renovation.

County board members recently voted to approve moving forward with updates to the courthouse, which was constructed in the 1830s and is located at 330 N. Bench St. in Galena.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.