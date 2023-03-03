GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Courthouse is slated for an approximately $16 million renovation.
County board members recently voted to approve moving forward with updates to the courthouse, which was constructed in the 1830s and is located at 330 N. Bench St. in Galena.
“The last time any type of renovation was done was in 1996, when they added an elevator shaft,” said County Administrator Scott Toot, noting that the building also had three previous upgrades over the course of the 20th century.
Board Chair LaDon Trost said the exterior of the courthouse largely will remain unchanged, apart from an addition to the side of the building, but the interior will be completely redone to bring the facility “into the 21st century.”
“It’s a beautiful old building … that has so much space that can be utilized and put to good use, if it was completely renovated, but as it sits today, it is totally out of date,” he said.
Toot said the first and second floors of the facility will be completely reconfigured to make the best use of available space.
The first floor currently houses offices for the county administrator, clerk, recorder and treasurer, as well as county staff in departments such as geographic information systems and information technology, while the second floor includes courtrooms and offices for the county state’s attorney, clerk of court and public defender.
Toot said a proposal from architecture and engineering firm Shive-Hattery placed the approximate cost of a full courthouse renovation between $15.35 million and $16.75 million.
Architects also previously presented the board with an option to construct an entirely new courthouse, which Trost said was estimated to cost somewhere around $25 million, not including land acquisition and parking lot construction costs.
According to Trost, funding such a project likely would have required the passage of a bond measure that would have increased residents’ taxes, something the board wanted to avoid.
“We want to make sure that what we do, we can do without adding more taxes to help with the cost of any renovations or rebuilding,” he said.
The county received about $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which officials plan to put toward the courthouse renovation.
Toot said county staff and board members still are discussing options for financing the project, as well as a timeline for construction, but he emphasized that residents should not see an increase in their taxes.
“There’s no plans to increase taxes or request an increase in taxes through a referendum regarding this project,” he said.
