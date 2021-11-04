A Dubuque teen charged with a fatal shooting and an unrelated stabbing has appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court after a judge declined to reduce his bond.
Jaquez B.L. Pease, 15, of Dubuque, faces adult charges in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
The charges relate to the fatal shooting of Robert Powell-Moore, 18, of July 17. Court documents state that Pease shot Powell-Moore during an altercation in an alley behind 1401 Central Ave. A teen girl faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons in connection with the shooting, though her case remains in juvenile court, so her name has not been released.
Pease also is charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing of Dion Smith, of Dubuque, at his residence on June 20.
Pease's attorney, Steven Drahozal, filed a motion in September to reduce Pease's $200,000 cash bond.
A bond review hearing took place Oct. 7. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley denied the motion, stating in court documents that Pease poses a risk to the community and that "he has threatened to abscond from the community."
Besides the notice of appeal, no other appeal-related documents have been filed.