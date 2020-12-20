McGraw Hill Higher Education announced:
Liz Fleming was hired as a business development representative.
Jackie Bries was hired as a business development representative.
Nicole Brokus was hired as a customer support supervisor.
Kim Kessler was hired as a customer support supervisor.
Erica Nelson was hired as a customer support supervisor.
DJ Wearmouth was promoted to enterprise account manager.
Eagle Point Solar hired Drew Wagenhoffer as its solar energy consultant covering the Iowa corridor.
Crescent Electric Supply Co. announced the hiring of Seth Erickson as its chief transformation officer. He will oversee strategic teams and initiatives, including eCommerce, information technology, marketing, business process improvement, system integration and the Project Management Office. He previously spent more than two decades leading teams and functional departments in the industrial distribution market with McMaster-Carr, MSC Industrial and W.W. Grainger.
Northwest Illinois Economic Development has welcomed Amiee (Martelle) Schoenhaar to the board, serving as treasurer. Re-elections to the executive committee include Chairman William Jahnke, Vice Chairman Joseph Mattingley and Secretary Patrick Winders. •
Heartland Financial USA announced Christopher Hylen will serve as an independent director on the company’s Board of Directors. He is the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Reltio Inc.