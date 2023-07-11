GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said a person was stabbed and injured, and the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence Monday morning in Jo Daviess County.
James M. Wasmund, 54, of Galena, was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that authorities responded at 3:40 a.m. Monday to Red Gates Road in rural Galena for a reported stabbing.
Zakkary L. Wasmund, 25, of Galena, met deputies outside of the residence and told authorities that his father, James Wasmund, was inside of the residence with his girlfriend, Jennifer L. Velzis, 42, of Galena. Zakkary Wasmund told authorities that Velzis had stabbed his father, the release states.
“Deputies approached the residence and removed James M. Wasmund from inside and then escorted him to safety,” the release states. “Deputies then attempted to take Jennifer L. Velzis into custody at which time she resisted arrest while armed with a knife.”
Velzis then barricaded herself inside the residence, the release states.
Authorities activated the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, which entered the residence. Velzis continued to resist arrest at that time, but authorities eventually took her into custody, the release states.
Velzis faces charges of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 1 felony; aggravated resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, authorities said.