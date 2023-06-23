Police said a Dubuque man was arrested after fighting a teenager while holding a sword cane.
Eric M. Heim, 35, of 1905 Jackson St., was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of going armed with intent and third-degree harassment.
Court documents state that police responded to the alley behind 1905 Jackson St. at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical disturbance. At the scene, officers met with four individuals, including Heim and a 15-year-old. A subsequent investigation found the disturbance occurred between Heim and the teenager.
Recommended for you
Documents state that a verbal disturbance had happened that included Heim yelling a racial slur "while holding a black cane with a snake on the end of it, concealing a 16-inch knife, also known as a sword cane."
Heim reported that the 15-year-old threw a brick at him and "charged" him in the alley while Heim was holding the sword cane, documents state. Heim said the teen then began to punch him.
Documents state that Heim then grabbed a bat, and the teenager reported Heim ran at him and pushed him.
Multiple witnesses told people that Heim was the primary aggressor but that Heim and the teen were "engaged in a mutual fight," documents state.
Traffic camera footage shows Heim chasing the teen with the sword cane and shoving the teen in the face, documents state. Heim then pointed the sword cane at the teen. The teen then threw a brick at Heim, who was walking back to his residence.
The 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.