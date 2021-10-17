At the end of Cora Mills’ seventh-grade year at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque, Sarah Cunningham noticed that her daughter was losing confidence.
Cora always had been reserved, but she enjoyed school and participated cheerfully. Now, she was suddenly anxious to speak in front of the class and was becoming increasingly withdrawn.
When summer started, Cora told her parents that she wanted to do a couch-to-5K exercise program, stopped eating sweets and began closely watching her diet. Initially, Cunningham and her husband, Brent Mills, welcomed Cora’s efforts — until their daughter, in Cunningham’s words, “fell off the cliff.”
“It was clear that she was trying not to eat and to hide that from us,” Cunningham said. “I was concerned about her thought process and the way she (became) fearful of food.”
Cora, now 18 and a student at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., recalled how her eating patterns became rigid.
“I would increase the types of foods I viewed as unhealthy,” she said. “At first, I just wouldn’t eat desserts, and then, it turned to foods that were high in calories and in fat.”
As Cora continued to restrict her intake and grew more anxious about food, the family sought treatment from a local therapist. However, that therapist was reluctant to diagnose what Cunningham, a former social worker, was beginning to suspect: an eating disorder.
The National Eating Disorder Association reports that eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate of all brain health disorders, surpassed only by opioid addiction.
A 2020 study from Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders, Academy for Eating Disorders and Deloitte Access Economics found that 9% of the U.S. population — or 28.8 million Americans — will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.
As with many brain health issues, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation for those dealing with eating disorders. Throughout the pandemic, the National Eating Disorder Association has reported a spike of more than 70% in the number of calls and online chat inquiries to its hotline, and local authorities report similar increases.
“Of all the intakes I have done so far since the beginning of the year, I have noticed a huge increase in people dealing with eating disorders,” said Bushra Upal, a licensed mental health counselor at University of Dubuque. “I would say more than 50% of the students I’ve seen have talked about eating disorder behaviors.”
The increase in demand has been met by a lack of specialized local resources. Although many tri-state-area practitioners offer basic treatment for eating disorders, most patients requiring inpatient or intensive outpatient services must travel long distances to access them.
“Unfortunately, the state of Iowa is very underserved, and our area in particular is very underserved, to support these individuals,” said Nicole Hutchison, owner and CEO of Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions in Dubuque.
A COMPLEX CONDITION
The term “eating disorder” encompasses a variety of diagnoses. The most well-known are anorexia nervosa, usually characterized by weight loss and distorted body image, and bulimia nervosa, in which patients follow a cycle of binge eating and purging. But many other eating disorders exist, such as binge eating, in which patients overeat but do not purge, and orthorexia, an obsession with “healthy” eating.
Their wide-ranging symptoms can make them difficult to identify, according to Hutchison.
“A lot of times these disorders are misdiagnosed or missed entirely by primary care providers,” she said. “... I don’t think we’re educated fully on how to differentially diagnose an eating disorder.”
Eating disorder patients also might go to great lengths to conceal their behaviors and refuse to believe or admit they have a problem, said Adre Roberts-Labuhn, a therapist with Hillcrest Family Services.
“It is something that people are very good at hiding,” she said.
Cora Mills’ family was fortunate. By the end of that summer after seventh grade, Cunningham and Brent Mills knew their daughter was facing a medical emergency, and they hurried to schedule an appointment with her pediatrician.
Luckily, the doctor they saw had experience with eating disorders, and after a few tests, Cora was swiftly referred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. By that time, she had lost about 30 pounds.
For a few weeks, the family tried outpatient therapy, visiting Iowa City three times per week. However, it soon became clear that Cora was not responding to outpatient treatment.
And so, at the end of August, the family checked their 13-year-old daughter into the hospital’s pediatric inpatient clinic. It was a necessary but incredibly difficult step, Cunningham said.
“Dropping her off was probably the hardest thing I have ever had to go through,” she said. “I could not have been more confident about that being the right decision, but it was extremely hard.”
LOCAL OPTIONS
Many tri-state-area providers offer some services for eating disorder patients, although those with severe symptoms like Cora’s usually are referred to dedicated clinics in larger metropolitan areas.
Hutchison said Statera’s staff are not equipped to treat what she termed a “full-blown eating disorder,” but some of their providers work with individuals with disordered eating patterns. Roberts-Labuhn described a similar situation at Hillcrest — the nonprofit doesn’t offer a dedicated eating disorder treatment program, but therapists occasionally see patients with eating disorders.
Upal works with UD students using a program called Eating Disorder Intuitive Therapy. In counseling sessions and at home, students complete worksheets asking them to track and reflect on eating-disorder thoughts and behaviors.
“(Students) also keep a diary of eating behaviors and record their eating and what happened before, during and after, for example, a binge episode,” Upal said.
Staff at local medical centers also offer basic treatment options.
Dieticians at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center provide services such as nutrition therapy “to assist those who struggle with having a healthy relationship with food and their body,” according to Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Faley.
Deb Hoppmann, chief nursing officer at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill., said the hospital employs a part-time counselor and contracted dietitian. These providers occasionally work with eating disorder patients, usually directing them to a Chicago-based eating disorder specialist who provides telehealth services.
In Wisconsin, neither Southwest Health in Platteville nor Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster offers dedicated eating disorder treatment.
Tracy Roesch, registered dietician at Grant Regional, said patients usually are referred to a specialty clinic such as Rogers Behavioral Health, which has several Wisconsin locations. She agreed that geographic barriers exist for eating disorder patients in regions such as her own.
“There’s not much around in the rural areas. There’s not a lot of inpatient or outpatient treatment,” she said. “It can be really difficult for people to find treatment.”
Representatives from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque did not respond to requests for comment.
SPECIALTY PROGRAMS
Although local patients might be referred to eating disorder programs in cities from Chicago to Milwaukee to the Twin Cities, one of the most common destinations for Iowa residents is University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Eva Schoen serves as clinical associate professor and clinical director of the hospital’s Eating Disorder Services program. She said the clinic offers inpatient programs for adult and adolescent patients, as well as limited outpatient appointments and a partial hospitalization program.
When Cora Mills entered the inpatient program for three months in 2016, she attended therapy sessions each day. Her meals were monitored — a tray of food was placed before her, and she was expected to clean her plate.
“It was a lot of feelings of being trapped, or suffocated, because in the months leading up to my hospitalization, I had so much control over what I ate, and it was such a severe shift from having all that control to essentially having none,” Cora said. “... It was definitely a struggle, but for me, it was the best way to overcome my fears of what I was eating.”
Recovery can be extremely challenging because it requires patients to repeatedly face their biggest fear, according to Dr. Erin Martin, the program’s medical director.
“It’s not something where you can avoid your trigger or your biggest problem,” she said. “Food is such an important part of our culture and environment, and so is diet culture and body image, so to completely remove yourself from those types of pressures is impossible. (Eating disorder patients) are faced daily with the onslaught of that culture … while they’re trying to engage in recovery.”
PANDEMIC-INCREASED PREVALENCE
For patients already facing these pressures, the COVID-19 pandemic created the perfect storm.
In addition to increased stress and a loss of structure as schools closed and employees began working from home, social media feeds were flooded with mentions of the “Quarantine 15” and fears about pandemic-related weight gain — a recipe for disaster for eating disorder patients.
As the pandemic is still ongoing, studies related to its effects on eating disorder prevalence are somewhat limited. However, an April study through Epic Health Research Network analyzed data from more than 22,000 pediatric patients at 80 health care organizations. The study found that hospital admissions related to eating disorders had increased by 25% in patients 12 to 18 years old, as compared to predictions based on pre-pandemic trends.
Area and regional providers have seen similar shifts.
“I think it goes along with all of the other trends we’re seeing with anxiety, depression, increase in suicides — all of those things,” said Hutchison. “Our mental and emotional health has definitely suffered throughout the last year.”
Martin said the University of Iowa clinic cannot quantify its eating-disorder-specific referrals over the past year, as patients come to the clinic as general psychiatric referrals through multiple avenues.
“But having been involved in this program for going on 10 years, I can tell you that the numbers are up,” she said.
In addition to new patients, providers have seen intensified struggles in current patients and relapses among other individuals.
“We saw people who were previously diagnosed with anorexia or bulimia that had been pretty well treated and stable now coming back unstable,” said Roberts-Labuhn.
Although Cora Mills didn’t experience a relapse during the pandemic, she noticed some disordered thought patterns were “amplified,” which she attributed to a feeling of lost control.
“That’s what the eating disorder gives you. It gives you a sense of control in your life,” she said. “I think the pandemic was a time of doubt, and there was a lot of confusion in general, so ... wanting to take back control was definitely appealing to me.”
A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
At the height of the pandemic, capacity limits for services such as the University of Iowa’s partial hospitalization program were reduced to allow for social distancing. Schoen said the clinic now has increased its number of patients but still is not back to full capacity.
This, along with a limited number of outpatient appointments and heightened demand, has created a bottleneck that can end with patients being referred back to the place they began.
“We will try to refer them back to providers in their community because we don’t have the capacity to take more outpatient referrals right now,” Schoen said.
Because few Iowa communities offer specialized eating disorder treatment, patients often are directed to a general medical practitioner or a therapist who can treat potential comorbid conditions such as anxiety or depression.
“There just isn’t enough care, which is hard for us, too, because it’s hard to make people wait,” said Martin. “We would love to be able to give everyone specialized care that needs it.”
One positive aspect of the pandemic has been a rise in virtual therapy options, which let patients connect with specialists without traveling long distances. However, these programs can’t always provide the level of supervision and support necessary for recovery, and Schoen said there “has not been much interest recently” in the clinic’s virtual programs, as more services reopen in person.
CONTINUED STIGMA
Despite recent efforts to normalize brain health concerns and increase access to related resources, eating disorders do not always share that spotlight, and local and state data on the issue is limited.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health regularly surveys students in public and private schools through the Iowa Youth Survey and the Iowa Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Although both surveys ask students about topics such as drug and alcohol use, suicidal thoughts and brain health concerns, neither mentions eating-disorder-related behaviors.
Area providers are unsure why eating disorders aren’t always included in the larger brain health conversation. However, many mentioned a strong social stigma surrounding body image and weight that might dissuade patients from seeking help or sharing their struggles.
“People with body image issues truly have trouble reaching out for help sometimes because they perceive that people outside of their own circle or safety net are seeing them in the (negative) way they see themselves,” said Roberts-Labuhn.
Upal said eating disorders can trigger feelings of shame and guilt, leading patients to keep their behaviors secret.
Cora Mills agreed. She urged eating disorder patients to have open, honest discussions with supportive loved ones.
“I did have a lot of guilt about what I construed as what I was putting my family through and all the stress I was putting on them,” she said. “I had to shift those thoughts to blame the disorder rather than blaming myself.”
SEEKING SOLUTIONS
After her recovery, Cora wanted to help reduce the stigma surrounding eating disorders. In recent years, she and her family and friends have participated in fundraising walks with the National Eating Disorder Association, including a virtual event during the pandemic.
Cora said sharing her eating disorder journey can be intimidating, but the knowledge that she might positively impact the lives of individuals like herself makes it worthwhile.
“For a long time, I definitely was ashamed and didn’t want people to know, so focusing more on the personal strength it took (to overcome the eating disorder) rather than viewing it as a weakness was a big thing for me,” she said. “... It’s helpful to feel as though I’m being a part of somebody else’s recovery.”
Increased fundraising and awareness is one piece of the puzzle to bring more eating disorder treatment options to underserved areas in Iowa, said Schoen. She also said an emphasis on training, retaining and supporting providers is necessary.
“That’s why we’ve begun to have practicum students working with us that we’re hoping at some point will help with the shortage of training therapists in this area,” she said.
As Cora joined the NEDA walks and shared her story, Cunningham watched her daughter with pride. Not only does Cora’s activism impact others’ lives, but Cunningham said it has been critical in Cora’s own journey to self-confidence and self-acceptance.
“She is a remarkable person,” Cunningham said, “and having gone through that is part of what makes her remarkable.”