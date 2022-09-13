Dubuque County and regional officials plan to change the scope of the county’s mental health and disability services coordinator position, shortly after the unexpected resignation of the job’s former occupant.

Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, recently told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the new position would focus more on working with regional providers to ensure accessibility of services. She said the resignation of county Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams was timely, as it lined up with a required review of coordinator positions each September.

