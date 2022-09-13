Dubuque County and regional officials plan to change the scope of the county’s mental health and disability services coordinator position, shortly after the unexpected resignation of the job’s former occupant.
Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, recently told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the new position would focus more on working with regional providers to ensure accessibility of services. She said the resignation of county Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams was timely, as it lined up with a required review of coordinator positions each September.
Each county’s coordinator in the nine-county region handles different duties. Dubuque County’s coordinator has handled contracting services. Hingtgen said she and the region’s management team now seek to combine that role with provider relations.
“Provider relations has traditionally met with providers, given them support, talked with providers about developing new services, then made sure those services were ready to go,” she said. “Then provider relations would hand that over to contracting to finalize that with the paperwork. For efficiency reasons, we’ve decided we wanted to combine provider relations and contracting together.”
This new role would be the region’s access coordinator, bringing two sides of work to make services accessible into one job.
“We have a very specific goal in our regional strategic plan regarding access to services — geographical distribution, transportation, the amount of providers available,” Hingtgen said. “We have enough anecdotes that crisis services are not timely enough. We want to make sure we have somebody working with our providers to make sure they have the capacity to meet the standards in the law about how soon crisis providers should be available.”
The role also would handle justice-involved services, such as law enforcement liaisons, jail social workers and jail diversion.
When Williams resigned, the region was funding 80% of the Dubuque County coordinator’s work, while the county covered 20% for substance abuse services. Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he no longer wants such an arrangement.
“I’m not in favor of the county having any percentage of the employee because after we last amended (for the county to cover part of the position), the county had no recourse,” he said. “It puts the county at risk for losing money.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she favored the job change but was most worried about the county’s appointed Disabilities Council, which Williams had worked to fill but which has no internal leadership with her departure.
“They are doing amazing work,” she said. “They are making ripples throughout the community, the region and the state, with some of the views that they’re challenging us with in their data.”
Hingtgen said she would take over leading the group personally until a new county coordinator is hired.
