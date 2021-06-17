CUBA CITY, Wis. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Cuba City.
Matthew J. Edge, 36, of Belmont; Kasha L. Cook, 25, of Shullsburg; and Cook’s passenger were taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. The name of the injured passenger was not released.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday south of Cuba City on Wisconsin 80 just north of Kirkwood Road. A news release states that Edge was southbound when he attempted to turn left into a business lot. He did not see the northbound vehicle driven by Cook, and the vehicles collided. Both were totaled.
Edge was cited with inattentive driving.