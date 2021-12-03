Local hotels either have completed or are in the process of completing voluntary training to help prevent human trafficking, training that originated with an Iowa bill proposed by local legislators.
According to the Iowa bill, which was passed in June 2020, lodging providers can voluntarily undergo training to spot signs of human trafficking.
Those who complete the training by Jan. 1 will then be certified by the state and included on a list as places for public employees to hold events or stay when traveling on government business.
“When most people travel, they’re going to stay at a hotel or motel along the road,” said Shelly Kalb, general manager of Dyersville’s Comfort Inn. “It’s good to be aware of (signs of human trafficking). It could save somebody’s life.”
Kalb said that most of her staff has already completed the online training issued from the state.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Office to Combat Human Trafficking recently issued a release stating that lodging providers could take the training online for free at stophtiowa.org.
The bill that led to the voluntary training stemmed from an effort led in the Iowa Legislature by Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, in 2019.
“When working as legislators, if there’s something that benefits the common good, we should always do our part,” Isenhart said. “For those hotels and motels that are taking this seriously, this is one minor way we can reward them for their commitment.”
The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 11,500 reports of human trafficking across the country in 2019, the most recent data available. Ninety-eight of those cases were reported in Iowa.
“It’s well-documented that hotels and motels are the place where human trafficking often takes place,” Isenhart noted.
He added that the training not only includes signs of human trafficking but the way to report suspected activity to authorities.
Isenhart added that the legislation came about following an event about human trafficking held by the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and the effort was also strongly supported by the Sisters of Charity, BVM.
Prior to the passing of the bill, the coalition had the Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark go through a pilot training program regarding human trafficking, according to the resort’s general manager, Steve Geisz.
“Looking at some of the statistics, that was pretty eye-opening to me,” Geisz said. “So I said, ‘Yes, we’re absolutely on board.’”
Geisz said that part of the resort’s onboarding process now includes training on the signs of human trafficking, such as individuals staying for multiple nights who haven’t brought any bags with them.
“That’s one of the lights that goes on,” he said. “I learned a lot, and I was very proud to do that. And our employees were very receptive to it. … I think it’s a necessity to play our part to eliminate (trafficking).”
Channing Barker, director of sales at Dubuque’s Hampton by Hilton, said that employees went through the state online training a couple of weeks ago, which included a video and short test.
She added that the Hilton company also has had human trafficking training at all of its locations for a while, and employees are kept up to date on that, as well.
“It’s really important to do that, to learn and recognize the signs,” she said. “Maybe you can help someone in that situation. They’re victims in that situation, and most of the time they’re afraid and maybe don’t know how to get out of it. So if you can help and maybe guide them in that direction, that’s great.”
James said that she worked with Isenhart on the training bill during her first year at the statehouse. She added that she also previously worked on the justice system budget, when she learned more about human trafficking.
“It’s unfortunate that these traffickers are good at this horrible act,” she said. “They’re getting more and more cunning, and we need to stay on top of those kinds of trends. We need to stay on top of the best practices for combating trafficking.”