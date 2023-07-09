Every time Payton Bellings, of Bellevue, Iowa, received a news alert about the latest school shooting during her senior year of high school, it hit her heart.
The students in the stories were just like her and her friends — going to school each day excited to see their favorite teacher or dreading an upcoming math test — before a tragic twist ended their lives.
Around school, she saw a mix of reactions from peers at Bellevue High School. Some shared her sadness at the lives lost, while others took on a sort of hardened numbness as one headline turned into the next.
That sadness eventually turned into concern, and Bellings started to wonder if her school could be next. She began taking safety precautions at large public events, noting exit routes and scanning areas for potential threats.
“Violence shouldn’t be something that we have to worry about when we leave the house,” reflected Bellings, 18, who graduated in May. “We shouldn’t have to worry about where the exits are or if someone is going to pull a gun.”
Public awareness of violence and crime has risen in recent years, even as instances of some violent crimes have decreased across the country.
In a recent Gallup poll, 78% of people reported feeling there was more crime nationwide in 2022 than in 2021. Around 56% reported feeling crime was increasing in their own community.
Area experts say that increase is likely in part because of growing online access to information about national tragedies such as the more than 15 mass shootings — in which four or more people were injured or killed — that took place nationwide over the Fourth of July weekend.
For some area residents, those concerns have prompted a variety of responses — both psychological and practical — that have affected residents’ day-to-day lives. It also affects the wider community and has prompted several reactions from local officials.
“It doesn’t really matter what the actual crime stats are (in some ways) because perceptions matter and influence community members’ decisions,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “Generally speaking, we don’t want to dismiss those perceptions because the fear is real.”
Safety as the bottom line
Personal responses to concerns about violence vary widely, studies show, but the decision to pursue some type of protective action is common.
Eighty-four percent of U.S. adults report having taken at least one precaution to protect themselves or their families from gun violence, according to a 2023 Kaiser Family Foundation health tracking poll, including around 6 in 10 who said they had discussed safety measures with their children or other family members.
For Doug Bausch, of Dubuque, that has meant being slightly more vigilant in large crowds and making sure he is aware of his surroundings just in case something goes wrong.
While he said his personal life otherwise has been unaffected by concerns about crime and violence, he does worry frequently about young children who are growing up with more exposure to violence on their phones or computers.
“It seems like people are going to more extremes to settle their differences now than when I was growing up,” he said. “... I think we need to be giving kids the right tools to handle things when they get angry to deal with it without getting violent.”
Other people take more directly defensive actions in response to their concerns, such as purchasing a weapon or signing up for a self-defense class.
According to the Kaiser Foundation poll, nearly three in 10 U.S. adults reported purchasing a firearm to protect themselves or their family. Forty-four percent reported purchasing some other weapon such as pepper spray or a knife.
Dubuque Karate Club owner and instructor David Schmitt said he has seen a recent increase in people signing up for classes with concerns about needing to protect themselves from crime in public, especially while traveling.
The club offers a variety of classes, including martial arts instruction for kids and adults, as well as a self-defense course. Schmitt also offers private training for groups or businesses with specific personal safety concerns, such as for real estate agents concerned about meeting clients alone.
“We have a good Police Department, and Dubuque isn’t too bad (in terms of crime),” Schmitt said. “But the bottom line is that people want to be safe when something happens and the police can’t be called or get there fast enough.”
Perceptions and reality
The way an individual develops or responds to concerns around violence or crime is affected by multiple factors, said University of Wisconsin-Platteville psychology professor Theron Parsons.
Some factors are physical and have to do with the parts of the brain that process emotions, including fear and anxiety. Others have to do with an individual’s life choices or environment, such as whether they live in a big city or a less populated rural area.
One general contributor, Parsons explained, is social media and the “availability heuristic” — the phenomenon in which people judge the likelihood of an event based on how easily they can recall something similar happening.
With the growth of the internet and modern social media came an increase in the access to information about national instances of violence, which Parsons said can play into the availability heuristic just like a personal experience with violence can.
So, for example, as someone sees more headlines pop up on their phone about mass shootings, the more likely they are to believe they could one day find themselves in a similar situation.
“We take our media consumption, and we create these perceptions and narratives that define the way we evaluate threats and how we respond to those things,” Parsons explained.
Those perceptions can cause a wide range of reactions in people, from hypervigilance to a sense of detachment or avoidance of the issue altogether.
Those assumptions can run counter to reality at times, Parsons said, especially when the media people consume is overly sensationalized or episodic. Regardless, they have real implications for communities at large.
While annual government surveys from the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics show some variation year to year, they report overall that rates of violent crimes such as homicide, robbery and sexual crimes have decreased considerably in the past 30 years — despite increases in public concern.
The number of gun deaths in the U.S. did hit a record in 2021, according to Pew Research Center, though the rate of gun deaths (the number of gun deaths per 100,000 people) still is hovering below highs set decades ago. More than half of the gun deaths in 2021 were suicides.
Locally, a pandemic-era spike in some crimes also appears to have begun to wane. The City of Dubuque each year reports annual totals for a variety of crimes to the federal government, including murder, robbery and sexual and aggravated assaults.
The total number of those crimes reported in Dubuque in 2022 was 225, compared to 226 in 2021. The 2022 total marks a 15.7% decrease from the 267 such crimes reported in 2020 but is still up 10% from 2017.
“Personally, I believe Dubuque is a very safe place to live,” Welsh said. “… But if we have a couple shootings in an area or a high-profile crime, it’s going to be amplified in the news, and people see that (and react).”
Taking precautions
Violent crimes, both nationally and locally, are most likely to occur between people who know each other, Welsh said. Still, he did not dismiss the importance or validity of taking certain precautionary measures against random acts of violence.
For example, the department frequently offers armed shooter and personal safety trainings to community groups — sometimes multiple times per week — even as mass shootings make up only a small percentage of all gun deaths nationwide.
“It’s similar to why we teach our kids how to get out of the house before there’s a fire instead of waiting until there’s flames,” Welsh said. “Your children are probably never going to find themselves in a fully engulfed home, but we train them ahead of time so in case they do, they’ve thought about how to handle it.”
Don Foley, of Dubuque, recently arranged one such personal safety presentation for members of his local neighborhood watch group. Around 35 residents from the Harvest View Estates neighborhood attended.
The presentation included local crime statistics, personal and home safety tips and a short section on what to do in an active-shooter situation, as well as a lengthy question-and-answer portion.
“We’re in Dubuque, so it’s safer here than a lot of other places, as far as I’m concerned,” Foley said after the presentation. “But (violent situations) can happen anywhere, so it’s very helpful to have that sort of information in mind.”
Safety for all
Several local event organizers have taken a similar precautionary approach to their safety planning to ensure attendees’ safety and ease their minds amid increased concern.
Last week’s July 3 Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular, for example, drew thousands to the area around A.Y. McDonald Park for a night of patriotic fun and family friendly entertainment.
But it also brought packed crowds and plenty of late-night traffic just one year after the Highland Park, Ill., parade shooting in which 7 people were killed and dozens more injured during a Fourth of July celebration.
To keep local revelers safe this year, Radio Dubuque General Manager Perry Mason said the Dubuque planning team kept safety at the forefront of its decision-making process. Organizers coordinated closely with local law enforcement and prepared extensive emergency response plans.
Emergency communications were set up between law enforcement agencies in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin to allow for interstate communication, and conservation officials helped coordinate safety plans for boaters on the river.
“We have a game plan put into place for anything that could possibly happen,” Mason said. “There’s unpredictability in everything in life, but we did everything we could to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Other organizations have taken the extra step of training volunteers and other event staff in the basics of what to do in an emergency situation.
Volunteers for last month’s Galena (Ill.) Pride Picnic received self-defense and bystander-intervention training for the first time in the event’s three-year history. The annual public event was held outdoors in Grant Park and attracted hundreds looking to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Galena Public Library District Director Jenna Diedrich said the decision to train volunteers ultimately came from the event’s steering committee. The library sponsors the event while the steering committee — made up of local residents — does much of the planning.
“There were a lot of concerns from the steering committee about safety with it being a pride event in the current political climate,” Diedrich said. “And we wanted to make sure our volunteers and staff felt safe enough to provide this event for everyone.”
Volunteers received the self-defense classes from Empowermental, a Dubuque-based kickboxing and self-defense studio. The bystander intervention training came from Riverview Center and focused on strategies bystanders can use to support someone who is being harassed.
Protecting students
Another security topic attracting public attention both locally and nationally is school safety.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the risk of a child being killed at school remains low overall, but fears for school safety remain prevalent after the rise in school shootings following the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.
People hear about those violent events on the news or online and then turn to their local school districts for assurances that area students are safe, said Dubuque Community Schools Director of Behavior and Learning Supports Mimi Holesinger.
“(School safety) is a topic that brings a lot of anxiety for people, so we want to be very transparent and upfront with people to eliminate any of those anxieties,” Holesinger said. “... And we do ask for parents to be partners and talk to their students about it, too.”
Last year, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated $100 million to address safety in Iowa K-12 school buildings, which included providing up to $50,000 per school building for capital improvement projects.
Dubuque Community Schools, Western Dubuque Community School District, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Maquoketa Community School District are among those who have completed the vulnerability assessments required to apply for funding by the Sept. 1, 2024, deadline.
Currently, Dubuque Community Schools students receive two safety trainings each year with accompanying age-appropriate discussions with teachers about school safety. The Dubuque Police Department also has six full-time officers dedicated to the district as part of the school resource officers program.
While not disclosing any details that could compromise safety plans, district spokesman Mike Cyze said the district also has updated its security protocols several times in the past decade in response to “watershed school safety events” such as the Sandy Hook Elementary School and Ulvade, Texas, school shootings.
“As national instances occur, we learn things about responses and about best practices. Then we work with our law enforcement partners to make sure we’re in tune with that,” Cyze said. “I think the biggest change (in the past 10 years) is a move away from a one-size-fits-all model to a more situationally based approach.”
Community connections
Despite officials’ efforts, 43% of survey respondents in Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s 2023 Community Equity Profile agreed or strongly agreed that they had concerns about their personal safety in their neighborhoods, though most still said Dubuque is a safe place to live.
Those residents’ concerns affect not only themselves, Welsh said, but also the community at large. A sense of fear can contribute to a lack of community cohesion and sow seeds of distrust among neighbors.
The department can take steps to increase police presence in a certain area if community concern is widespread enough, but Welsh said individual residents could address some anxieties by getting more involved with local events, organizations or local improvement projects.
Those connections help build community resilience and trust, he said, which in turn can help address concerns or fears of community violence.
“The more a person is involved and the more engaged they are in their community’s circles, generally I think they’re going to feel more safe, whether that’s a work community or a worship community or some other group,” Welsh said.
Dubuque Community School District has taken a similar approach and has tried to connect kids with counselors or other trusted adults to go to if they have concerns about violence at school, Holesinger said.
The district also has tried to get students more involved with extracurricular activities or sports so they feel more connected to the rest of the school community and has worked with students on how to positively handle negative emotions.
“We do quite a bit of work on self-regulation … so students are making good choices with their words (even when they get upset),” Holesinger said. “And we’ve tried to talk a lot about the culture of help-seeking.”
Some students — such as Bellings — have begun to take matters into their own hands. While in high school, Bellings joined “March for Our Lives,” a national youth-led movement dedicated to education and action against gun violence.
Bellings joined the Iowa chapter and since has connected and worked with other area teens and young adults to advocate for legislation the group argues will minimize instances of gun deaths at schools and across communities more broadly.
“The biggest, longest-lasting effect of exposing people, especially children, to violence is more violence,” Bellings said. “I think it’s time to advocate for that change.”