The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Spencer P. Beaver, 27, of 560 W. Locust St., was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cedar Cross Road and Dodge Street on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging assault.
  • Jacob M. Laufenberg, 33, of 1295 Kelly Lane, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the area of Clay Hill Road and Iowa 3 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.