An installment of a popular series was the most-read item on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from March 15 through Sunday.

1.) UPDATE: Biz Buzz: Dubuque restaurant closes; Elkader business poised to open; new gym in Galena

2.) Police: Dubuquer who bit off another’s nose arrested for 3rd assault that left man with broken arm

3.) Rocker known for Slipknot, Stone Sour returning to Dubuque

4.) A life remembered: On, off playing field, Darlington principal pushed youth to success

5.) 1st case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Dubuque County

6.) Pageant by happenstance: Dubuquer balances demanding work life, competition for crown

7.) Dubuquer accused of sexually abusing girl on multiple occasions

8.) Police: Man breaks into Dubuque home, threatens woman with broken glass

9.) Driver accused of filing false receipts with Dubuque trucking company

10.) Love That Lasts: Local couple says love for shared, separate interests keeps them close

