The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Justin J. Paisley, 33, of 2268 Washington St., was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 30th and Jackson streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
  • U-Haul, 1180 Roosevelt St. Extension, on Tuesday reported the theft of a vehicle worth $20,000. Police said a customer did not return the truck.