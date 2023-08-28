Dubuque County Democrats Chairman Matt Robinson (left) and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, discuss the order of events at James’ sixth annual Corn Boil Fundraiser, held Sunday at Dubuque’s Convivium Urban Farmstead.
More than 200 people munched on boiled corn and grilled bratwurst while hearing speakers stress the importance of getting out to vote at the most-local levels.
“This is an opportunity to stress that elections matter,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
James hosted her sixth annual Corn Boil Fundraiser Sunday at Convivium Urban Farmstead.
Previously held at a local park, James scheduled the event at Convivium to help highlight the work of the nonprofit — which is located in her new House District 71, which covers most of downtown Dubuque and areas south of the city into Key West and Table Mound.
“Convivium is a great operation, with a purpose and a mission to give back to the neighborhood — within a food desert in Dubuque,” James said.
The nonprofit provides free meals and healthy food education to children and adults struggling with food access.
James also used the opportunity of the event to focus attention on the importance of local elections — such as the upcoming November election that will fill seats on city councils and school district boards.
“We’re highlighting those (candidates) who are running for city council and school board elections,” James said.
Guest speaker Rita Hart, chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party, and a former Iowa state senator and lieutenant governor candidate, echoed the emphasis on local candidates and elections with her remarks.
“Anything you can do to make a difference, you should do,” Hart said.
Hart said selecting good candidates for local elections helps people residing in the communities — and can eventually help residents of the state at large.
“All of those positions are so important to people’s lives, and when more people step up into those positions, then we are filling the pipeline,” Hart said. “We are developing leadership. We are developing stronger candidates who then go on to run for other things.”
Dubuque County Democrats Chairman Matt Robinson served as master of ceremonies for the event and continued the theme of local election importance.
“The closer you get to home, the more impact the decisions of these leaders we are electing have to our daily lives,” Robinson said. “We’re trying emphasize that your vote matters. You have to get out and vote for the betterment of your communities.”
Spokespersons for the Iowa Republican Party did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.