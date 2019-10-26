Energy pulsated through Dubuque Senior High School’s Nora Gymnasium as Rylee Capesius stepped onto the red carpet.
As hundreds of students watched, the high school senior donned a plastic helmet and breastplate for a sword fight with Jake Woodward, a fellow member of the school’s homecoming court.
With a giant smile on her face, Capesius looked out on her classmates and then made her way to the stage.
It was part of the final time celebrating a homecoming week with her peers before she graduates in the spring of 2020.
“I was just super happy and excited because it was such a fun week, and it was like the closing of the week,” Capesius said.
Over the coming months, Capesius and other students in the Class of 2020 will be marking plenty of “lasts” before they finish high school — their last homecoming week, their last prom, their last times watching sporting events as high school students.
While academics certainly have marked the past few years for the 18 students interviewed by the Telegraph Herald as part of an ongoing series, there have been plenty of other quintessentially high school experiences along the way.
“Homework, prom, dances — that’s basically high school,” said Sophia Achett, a senior at Galena (Ill.) High School. “Oh, and not sleeping.”
Coming together
Participating in and planning homecoming has been one key part of Capesius’ high school experience.
In addition to being on the homecoming court this fall, she also led a student council committee that planned the dance and “powderpuff” flag football game.
“I always like being in a leadership position, so it’s really fun being able to look back at all the things you and your community have accomplished once it actually happens,” she said.
During her last homecoming week as a student, Capesius made plans to participate in everything she possibly could — the movie night, the dress-up days, the assembly, the parade, the game, the dance and all the other fanfare that comes with the week.
“I just feel like it’s fun to have everyone come together and honor our school,” she said. “I feel like not being involved is boring.”
For Ryne Gruenwald, a senior at Maquoketa (Iowa) High School, the homecoming football game is particularly important — he is a member of his school’s varsity team.
There can be some pressure leading up to game, Gruenwald said. It’s an event for which he can count on the whole community turning out.
But after the kickoff, he treats it like any other game.
“Once the game starts, it’s all kind of blocked out,” he said. “If you allow yourself to be taken away by the crowd, then you’ll definitely be in for a rough one out on the field.”
Another part of homecoming week Gruenwald enjoys is participating in the parade. All the local elementary school students come out and line the streets, and the football players give them high-fives.
“We remember what it was like when we were young to see the high school players giving us high-fives, and it’s super cool to be in that position now,” Gruenwald said.
Being themselves
One of Isaac Ripley’s favorite homecoming memories is going to the dance his junior year.
The Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School student and his friends left their dates and gathered in a circle, and one of his friends went into the middle to dance.
In that moment, he and his friends seemed like they were just being themselves.
“I feel like a lot of people put on this face because people feel like they need to be part of the norm,” Ripley said. “And I think that night, it just didn’t really matter to anybody.”
Several members of the Class of 2020 said they make a point to go to their school’s dances. Those include Alisa Marin, a senior at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.
Marin attended prom for the first time last year. On the day of the dance, she headed over to a friend’s house for pizza, then they headed to the Peosta Community Centre.
After the dance, they retreated to the high school to watch a hypnotist’s show.
“The first two years, you can’t go unless you’re asked as a sophomore, so it was my first year,” Marin said. “I just like seeing everyone else’s dress, their hair and makeup, and it’s lots of fun.”
Some students said that even when not every dance is as much fun as they would like, they still make a point to go.
“It’s just a high school thing,” said Brooksey Hudspeth, a senior at East Dubuque (Ill.) High School. “I know that once I get out of high school, I’ll never be able to go to one again, and I don’t want to regret not going to them.”
Hudspeth said that while she has been to some dances for which the music wasn’t great, she has particularly enjoyed going to prom her sophomore and junior years.
“I like getting all dressed and being able to be fancy,” she said. “There’s not really a lot of excuses you get as a teenager to get dressed up like that.”
A team mind-set
Another marker of Hudspeth’s time in high school has been participating in sports.
Hudspeth has played volleyball for East Dubuque High School since her freshman year, though she has been playing the sport since sixth grade.
Many of the students on the team grew up playing together. Marking her last season on the team is one of the saddest parts of high school, she said.
“This is the only time that I’ll be able to play with my friends that I grew up playing with,” Hudspeth said. “Even if people do play in college after we graduate, they’re still not going to have the team that we had in high school.”
As much as some students in the Class of 2020 enjoy playing school sports, they also love taking the chance to cheer on their teammates.
Nicholas Hager, a senior at Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue, Iowa, remembers heading to Des Moines during his junior year to watch the girls basketball team play in a state tournament. The team won its quarterfinal game that year.
“Everyone was just going crazy,” Hager said. “You’ve grown up with them for 10 to 15 years, and they finally succeeded, so that’s always a cool moment.”
Marin said she tries to go to as many sporting events as she can, particularly as she has gotten to know more people on the teams as she has gotten older.
During Marin’s last homecoming football game, Western Dubuque defeated Xavier High School — a team Marin’s school previously lost to at a state tournament.
“I was really happy, and we got to storm the field,” she said. “It’s sort of scary. There was just a crowd of kids running and trying not to fall. Everyone just had so much energy and was so happy.”
Getting involved
Students in the Class of 2020 also have found plenty of other ways to shape their years in high school by getting involved on campus and in their communities.
Kaylyn Lati, who attends Dubuque Senior High School, said she has particularly enjoyed participating in her school’s silver cord program, through which students seek to accumulate enough service hours to earn a cord to wear at graduation.
Lati has been completing her service hours by volunteering with people from her church, assisting with yard work, offering her time at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and helping clean people’s homes.
Lati said she enjoys knowing that by offering her time, she has been able to make others happy. She said she is on track to earning her silver cord in time for graduation.
“I just like how I actually did it, and it’s making me more involved in the community,” Lati said.
For MJ Stephens, a senior at Platteville (Wis.) High School, just generally finding ways to be involved on campus has been an important part of high school.
In addition to playing volleyball at school, Stephens also serves on the student council and is vice president for her graduating class.
Stephens said she loves being active at school and doing things for her community, noting that she is proud to have gone to Platteville High School.
All of her various activities have given Stephens plenty of memories and have built up her character, she said.
“High school has changed so much, I think, from when you watch like movies,” Stephens said. “There’s so many more opportunities and amazing things you can do. It’s up to you to decide to be active in your community at school.”