DYERSVILLE — The City of Dyersville once again has outperformed expectations and experienced a “phenomenal” growth rate.
Maggie Burger, senior vice president at Speer Financial, recently shared that assessment during a City Council meeting.
The report shows that the city’s overall total property valuation has grown to $485,410,745, up from $444,436,305 last year.
“That is a very healthy, large growth of 9.21%,” Burger said. “I can tell you that we are not seeing that type of growth everywhere across the state for the difference in valuation between 2018 and 2019, but we did see that here for you guys in Dyersville. A 9% growth is just phenomenal.”
The city’s statutory general obligation debt limit, which constitutes 5% of its total valuation, also grew from $22,221,815 to $24,270,537.
Dyersville currently has $12,535,453, or 51.65%, of its GO debt capacity remaining, compared to 41.66% last fiscal year.
Following the presentation, Mayor Jim Heavens asked Burger to give her take as to why Dyersville is experiencing this level of growth. In short, Burger said a lot of it can be chalked up to the fact that Dyersville made significant investments in infrastructure like roads, trails, parks and utilities, which ultimately helps to draw more people and revenue to town.
“These make for a place where people want to live and grow and raise children, and I think that’s a huge boost that your community has taken on,” she said. “I will say this, it sometimes costs money to make money, so I think you’re starting to reap the benefits of that.”