It was 1952, and 24-year-old Bob Westemeyer was a newly discharged Army veteran who had just returned to Dubuque after serving a year in Korea.
“I was working in construction,” said Bob, now 94. “And (a co-worker) said ‘I’ve got the girl for you,’ and he showed me a picture. I thought, ‘She’s kind of a cute little thing.’”
The co-worker was 18-year-old Donna Knockel’s brother-in-law, who probably had no inkling he was about to introduce his sister-in-law to her future husband.
Recommended for you
Donna, now 88, who grew up the second-youngest of nine children on a farm south of Dubuque, had recently started her life as a young adult with her first job in the city.
“I was 18, and I went to work at Dubuque Packing Company,” she said. “I kind of wanted to get off the farm.”
Although neither Bob nor Donna remember exactly what they did on that first date, Donna is sure it involved a meal and conversation.
“The Plateau was one of our favorite places,” Donna said. “They had the best chicken anywhere. We probably got dinner there, and then I think we just drove around and talked, getting to know each other. And we seemed to hit it off.”
Bob and Donna remember dates watching stock car racing and attending baseball games. They also enjoyed the occasional evening of dancing at Melody Mill.
After dating for about six months, Bob asked Donna to marry him.
“I said ‘Will you take me for better or worse?,’” he said. “And she said ‘OK,’ and I gave her the ring. And we’ve kept that in our minds. That’s why we stuck together. Because we took each other for better or worse.”
The couple got married at St. Catherine Catholic Church on May 22, 1954. As was the custom for many couples then, the celebration was an all-day affair.
“We had a wedding breakfast, then a big meal at noon,” Donna said. “Then there was a big reception at my parents’ farm.”
Bob and Donna began their married life in a farmhouse on her family’s farm before moving to a house on Central Avenue in Dubuque. They raised four children: Tim, Tina Neyens, Carol Kaiser and Cathy Dick. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Raising a family
Bob worked for Celotex Corporation, a manufacturer of acoustical ceilings and insulation, for 30 years until the company relocated. Then, he worked as a custodian for Sacred Heart School in Dubuque for several years before retiring. Donna was a stay-at-home mother to their four children; the couple has lived in their current Dubuque home for more than 30 years.
Daughter Tina Neyens, of Marion, Iowa, said her parents’ lives were centered around their family.
“They were very traditional,” she said. “He was the breadwinner and she was the stay-at-home mom. She loved to cook, so we always had good, home-cooked meals.”
Tina said some of her fondest childhood memories involve celebrations with extended family members.
“It was always fun,” she said. “We had a large extended family, and we were always going to a celebration of some sort. Our whole childhood was being surrounded by family. We celebrated everything.”
Tina said the Westemeyer house was one that attracted all of the neighborhood kids.
“Our friends loved to coming to our house,” she said. “They were always welcome. A lot of our friends are losing their parents now, and they’ve kind of adopted mine. They still stop by and visit my mom and dad even when we’re not there.”
Donna said she loves that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all live within an hour of Dubuque, and that they enjoy coming for family celebrations and visits.
“For our 25th anniversary, the family surprised us with a mock wedding,” Donna said. “We always have a lot of family come and celebrate with us.”
‘We did everything together’
Bob and Donna both enjoy working in their garden, where this year they’re growing tomatoes, green beans, rhubarb and potatoes. Bob still mows the grass and shovels the sidewalk and, in a little twist of fate after Donna’s hip replacement 15 years ago, vacuums the house several times a week.
“I learned how to run a vacuum cleaner and took over the vacuuming for a while, and I just never got away from it,” he said.
Bob is proud of the time he spent serving in the military, and went on an Honor Flight in 2011. The couple has traveled to visit friends in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida over the years.
“But really, we like to stay close to home,” Donna said.
Bob loves to tell a joke when he’s asked how he and Donna have made their marriage last so long.
“I took her to Hawaii for our 25th wedding anniversary,” he jokes. “And I went back and picked her up on our 50th.”
Donna laughs.
“He tells that joke to everybody, and I still think it’s funny,” she said.
But Bob also takes their long-lasting marriage seriously.
“We more or less agreed on everything,” he said. “We talked about what had to be done and how we were going to do it, whether it was buying a refrigerator or going out for dinner or whatever. We just always worked together, went to church together. We did everything together.”
Tina said it is their modest way of living that has made her parents’ marriage and their family so extraordinary.
“They’ve lived a pretty simple life,” she said. “Very family-centric. I have 75 first cousins, and we gather for every holiday, every birthday. It’s amazing.”
For Donna, the secret to their 69 years together can be traced back to the day of her wedding, when she was a 19-year-old bride getting ready to begin a life with her new husband.
“When I took those marriage vows, I said ‘For better or worse,’” she said. “And I knew, even at 19, that I meant it. I was going to keep those vows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.