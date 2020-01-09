Area Residential Care officials have named a new executive director. 

Officials from the Dubuque-based nonprofit today announced Susan Freeman has been hired to lead the agency, effective this month. ARC is a nonprofit that provides vocational and residential services to people with intellectual disabilities. 

Freeman succeeds Allen Ward, who will remain with the organization until the end of the month to assist with the transition. Freeman has been the organization's associate executive director for five years. 

