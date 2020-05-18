ASBURY, Iowa — Officials will assess the impact of the soon-to-be-open Southwest Arterial before making decisions on two busy intersections in Asbury.
The arterial is expected to open this summer, as is access to U.S. 20 from Seippel Road once again.
“We don’t know the impact either positive or negative from the Southwest Arterial,” said Mayor Jim Adams.
City Council members recently approved a $11,400 bid for MSA Professional Services to complete an updated traffic study.
“Basically, what came of that draft discussion is there was some thought that opening the Seippel Road intersection with the Southwest Arterial could really cause some changes in traffic patterns,” said Jake Huck, an MSA team leader. “The council wanted to take a step back and look at the traffic patterns and see if they change.”
Huck said the study will be complete by late fall, and then the city will again explore the best ways to improve traffic along Asbury Road, particularly at its intersections with Hales Mill and Radford roads.