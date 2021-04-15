Local Boy Scouts will hold their annual food drive this weekend.
“Scouting for Food” will be held Saturday, April 17.
Members of the Northeast Iowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America will accept food donations through the following methods:
- Dubuque — Donated items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of the three Hy-Vee Food Store locations, 400 S. Locust St., 3500 Dodge St., and 2395 Northwest Arterial. Nonperishable food or monetary donations will be accepted in a drive-thru area in the parking lot or at the doors.
- East Dubuque, Ill. — Residents are asked to place their donated items in a bag on their doorstep by 9 a.m. Scouts will collect the donations. Call Joe Kingsley at 563-590-3278 if donated items have not been collected by noon. Donations also can be dropped off at the East Dubuque Food Pantry, 100 School Road.
- Dubuque County — Scouts will distribute door hangers and collect donations from doorsteps in Epworth, Farley and Peosta. Donations also can be dropped off Saturday at Silker’s Store, 101 W. Main St., Epworth; Greenwood’s Grocery, 112 First St. NW, Farley; and Fareway Food Store, 8400 NICC Drive, Peosta.