Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- An East Dubuque church this week will host its annual “backyard bash” event for the community.
Wesley Methodist Church, at 1 Wesley Way next to Dunleith Park and Aquatic Center, will host its backyard bash at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the backyard behind the church.
The event is free and open to the public. Grilled meat and a potluck picnic will be provided, as well as ice cream and popcorn.
Three bands from Grand View Methodist Church will play at the event: the Youth Worship Team, Nueva Vista Hispanic Band and Grand View Church House Band.
Those interested in more information can contact Grand View Church at 563-582-8875 or office@grandviewdubuque.org.
