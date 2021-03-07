After a couple of hours of intense competition, Riverdale School District sixth-grader Movonna Zarbock took the top spot Saturday morning during the 34th annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee.
Movonna, 12, of Blue River, Wis., bested 20 other participants in 15 rounds for the title. She won after correctly spelling the word “binomial,” meaning something that consists of two terms or names.
“I did not think I was going to win,” Movonna said afterward. “I’ve only ever been to the Platteville (Wis.) spelling bee before.”
Should the Scripps National Spelling Bee take place in person this year in Orlando, Movonna will have an all-expenses-paid trip this summer to compete.
The regional bee was held in the Harbor Room at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque. While spellers only could bring one family member with them due to COVID-19 protocols, the event was livestreamed at TelegraphHerald.com.
Words increased in obscurity throughout the morning as spellers took on words such as “polenta,” meaning a mush principally made out of cornmeal, and “lambkin,” defined as an innocent child. Most of the spellers asked for a word definition while working out the correct spellings.
Movonna ended up competing for five rounds one-on-one with the bee’s runner-up, Platteville Middle School fifth-grader Nuzaira Rabbani, 10.
Both Movonna and Nuzaira misspelled their words in round 10 — “erstwhile” and “duress,” respectively — before continuing on.
Throughout the bee, Nuzaira air-wrote words on her hand as she spelled them. She said physically writing down words helped her prepare in the days leading up to the bee.
Also a first-time regional bee participant, Nuzaira said she got the opportunity to attend after another student from her school wasn’t able to.
“I’m honestly very happy that I got this close,” she said. “I only had 10 days’ notice to prepare.”
Movonna said she studied from a giant booklet of recommended words, mastering as many pages as she possibly could. She said her dad, Jim Zarbock, often helped her study.
“I’m excited to see my dad,” Movonna said. “We did a lot of studying, and he’s going to be glad it paid off.”
Movonna’s dad and younger siblings, Fiona, 9, and Finnigan, 6, came running into the Harbor Room soon after she was announced the winner. They all watched the bee online from their hotel room while Movonna’s mom, Yvonne, accompanied her to the bee.
“We lost our connection for a minute — I was about to jump out of the fourth-floor window,” her father said as he ran into the room. “Congratulations, Movonna.”
Movonna said she is excited by the potential opportunity to now travel to Florida. She said her family planned a trip to the Sunshine State last year that was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’m a little nervous,” she said about competing in the national bee. “But I’ve got to do it and see what happens.”