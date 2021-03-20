When the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the tri-state area, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque stepped in to help people most impacted.
Key to that response was grant funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which helped the nonprofit hire a new case manager and provide families with money to pay rent and meet other needs. Of the more than $107,000 Catholic Charities distributed in the Dubuque community, $71,000 was funded by the community foundation.
“Many nonprofits are benefiting (from foundation funding), and the money’s going right back into the community and right back into the clients that we serve,” said Stacy Sherman, outreach director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
The nonprofit is among 80 organizations that have received grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque since organization officials activated the disaster recovery fund just over one year ago. In that time, the foundation has awarded close to $1.6 million of funds raised to help people impacted by the pandemic.
“I would hope the collective impact would be people whose lives were drastically changed by the pandemic were able to feel some ease knowing that the community was behind them,” said Jenna Manders, director of strategic relations for the community foundation.
Money raised through the disaster recovery fund has assisted with a variety of needs, such as food, general assistance, child care support, educational needs, brain health awareness and personal protective equipment. Of those funds, more than $660,000 went to food needs, while about $381,000 went to general assistance.
Foundation officials raised money for the recovery fund with the help of 169 donors, according to a press release.
Manders said the onset of the pandemic saw people who had never before needed food or rental assistance struggling to make ends meet and navigating systems they had not used before. And different social service agencies stepped in to help in ways beyond the scope of their usual activities.
Community foundation funds helped those organizations take their focus off fundraising so they could home in on meeting needs, Manders said.
“I think for us, it really means that we can give back to the community,” she said. “Our mission is to strengthen communities and inspire giving, and your community is really only a strong as your most vulnerable, your weakest population.”
Sherman said that with the help of community foundation funds, Catholic Charities was able to provide assistance to 294 households in one year through its poverty reduction program to help meet COVID-19-related needs.
During the pandemic, nonprofit staff helped people dealing with loss of income stemming from changes in employment, medical issues, quarantines and other pandemic-related challenges. The nonprofit provided funds and connected people with resources to help them move forward.
“We really want to provide help and create hope for a lot of these families who were feeling like they didn’t have hope and overwhelmed with what was going on and didn’t know how they were going to meet their family’s basic needs,” Sherman said.
Another recipient of foundation funds was the Dubuque Food Pantry. Manager Theresa Caldwell said the pantry received $55,000, which helped purchase supplies and pay for a new lift that will be installed in April to help move food from the basement to the main floor.
“It’s been a nice security for us to keep operating and keep operating well,” Caldwell said. “... The community stepped up during this pandemic, and I’m very proud of everything that the foundation and the community has done to help us out and help keep us sustained.”
Affiliates of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque also have awarded another $123,000 to support nonprofits with disaster recovery funds.
Foundation for the Future of Delaware County officials have given out nearly $31,600 so far with efforts that have included providing meals and snacks for educators and other workers, helping people purchase medications at cost, and providing grocery and gas cards and child care assistance to people dealing with financial hardships.
“It’s just overwhelming to see the community rally behind helping others during COVID,” said Lisa Guetzko, a board member for the Delaware County foundation. “You just never could imagine what people would do to help others.”