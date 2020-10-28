Dubuque County’s top election official on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding polling place security.
Polling place disruption and intimidation will not be tolerated, according to a press release from Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan.
She states that Iowa election law prohibits “loitering, congregating and electioneering” inside a polling place or within 300 feet of an entrance to a polling place.
Each party is allowed three poll watchers per precinct, and each must have accreditation from their party.
Dolan states that precinct election officials are allowed to initial each ballot handed to a voter and have the authority to contact police in the event of a person disturbing a polling place, insulting officials or violating election law.