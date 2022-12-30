Six months after the first Dubuque police officers started carrying Tasers, department officials say they have been a welcome addition to de-escalate situations.
The first officers began carrying the stun guns in July, and by October, all officers had Tasers.
Since July, there have been 19 incidents during which officers have drawn their Tasers from holsters. In only four of those incidents were the stun guns fired and in only two instances was the person successfully stunned.
Department officials said the first six months show the weapons are a successful new tool for de-escalation and reducing injuries.
“We’ve been happy with the rollout so far,” said Assistant Police Chief Joseph Messerich. “We are taking away the risk of injury to both the officer and the subject in multiple different situations.”
Meanwhile, a member of the city’s Equity and Human Rights Commission said the panel continues to monitor officers’ use of the stun guns for potential abuse.
“I think it’s something that we need to continue watching,” said Commission Member Carla Anderson. “We know how they can be misused.”
Stun guns fire two metal darts at a subject, then electricity runs between those darts to incapacitate the person.
Over the next five years, the city will pay a total of $378,800 for the purchase and maintenance of the Tasers. They are carried by all 99 officers on active duty.
As City Council members considered their purchase, officials cited Tasers as a less-lethal method for subduing violent suspects and said they will result in fewer officer and suspect injuries.
In 12 of the 19 incidents so far, Dubuque police were able to de-escalate subjects by displaying their Tasers and announcing that they could use them.
Capt. Brad Shannon, lead taser instructor for the department, said several of these situations involved subjects approaching the officers in an aggressive manner .
“In two incidents, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance,” he said. “The male subject approached the officers in an aggressive manner, and the officer unholstered their Taser. That alone de-escalated the individual.”
In three other incidents, Messerich said, officers unholstering their Tasers did not de-escalate the situation, but police used other methods to subdue the subject.
“You’ll have a case where an officer had initially deployed their Taser, but then, other officers arrive,” Messerich said. “At that point, it would be easier for the officers to arrest that subject without the Taser.”
When the Tasers have been fired, half of them have failed to successfully hit the target. Shannon said one of those cases involved a man wearing thick layers of clothing, so the dart on the Taser was unable to pierce the skin. He could not recall the other situation.
Messerich stressed that officers still are new to using Tasers. If the number of times they are fired does increase over time, he expects that the success rate also will rise.
“Our officers are still getting used to this technology,” he said. “We’ll need a bigger sample size over time to gauge how successful they have been.”
Anderson said police should continue to use them sparingly. While no complaints over the use of Tasers have been filed with the commission, she stressed that stun gun usage can lead to serious injury.
In 2019, Reuters documented 1,081 incidents in the U.S. in which a person died following the use of Tasers. In 163 of those cases, the Taser was deemed a cause of death or contributing factor.
“If someone is on meth, they might not know what is going on,” Anderson said. “How would a Taser affect them? We don’t know.”
Police officials stress that the stun guns are just one of many options for officers.
The Dubuque Police Department tracks all incidents in which force is used by officers in the field. While the department’s use-of-force scale runs from verbal persuasion to deadly force, an officer only is considered to have used force if he or she has to physically restrain a subject — “nonpain compliance” — or take action higher on the scale. An officer drawing his or her Taser is considered a use of force, even if that weapon isn’t fired.
Since July, there have been 168 incidents warranting use-of-force reports, so instances in which Tasers were drawn make up 11% of that total.
“This is just another tool for us,” Messerich said. “A lot of times, we may be justified in using that level of force, but if we can get the job done with a lower level of force, that’s what we’ll do.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, City Council Member Danny Sprank said he is satisfied with the current low number of incidents involving Tasers by Dubuque police.
“I’m glad that they are being used as the police feel that they need to use them,” he said. “Hopefully, that usage is resulting in de-escalating the situation.”
