Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is a federally-funded agency with a local focus.
The agency connects older adults, caretakers and people with disabilities with services that help clients age 60 and older maintain their independence. The organization’s service area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Most of the agency’s programs are not income-restricted, but Regional Director Stacie Speirs said that with limited funding, the organization tries to focus on clients with the greatest needs, such as those on fixed incomes, Social Security benefits, Medicare and Medicaid.
Intake begins through the statewide LifeLong Links program or the agency’s hotline, where clients confer with specialists who assess clients’ needs and eligibility for the organization’s programs. The process also includes screenings for state and federal benefits programs and assistance applying for them.
Clients then may be referred to more direct case management from regional staff such as Aging Specialist Amy Cameron, who works in Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s Dubuque office. Cameron conducts in-home assessments for area clients.
“I’m going in and looking at what people need to be successful in their homes, their apartments,” Cameron said.
One recently-launched program, funded by a grant from United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-states, installs accessibility modifications in clients’ homes to allow them to continue living independently, provided their income is at or below 80% of the area median.
The modifications include wheelchair ramps, grab bars in showers or a full remodel to make a bathroom more accessible.
“They’re really life-changing,” Speirs said. “People with wheelchairs, its hard for them to get out of the house. With the ramp, they have that accessibility to do things without help.”
The agency also can help pay for part-time at-home assistance, such as with bathing and dressing. Speirs said this is one of the most common needs the organization addresses.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging provides meal services, including congregate meals in Bellevue, Elkader, Epworth, Dyersville, Guttenberg, Manchester and Maquoketa, and is a member of the national Meals on Wheels program.
The agency also provides specialized case management aimed at preventing elder abuse, including confidential referral and intake, risk assessment and interventions when necessary.
High demand means that some local services, such as the part-time assistance and Meals on Wheels programs, currently have waitlists, Cameron said.
The agency’s services also extend to caregivers. The agency offers in-person and virtual support groups for friends, relatives, neighbors and partners who assist their clients and will pay for respite services to give caregivers a break when needed.
“It’s to support people who are caregivers for their loved ones,” Cameron said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
