RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — It was a simple twist of fate during the summer of 1957 that brought Eldon Wilgenbusch and Gin Klein together.
Eldon said an acquaintance of his had asked if Eldon would go on a blind date with him and his girlfriend. The girls both worked at Mainliner Drive-In on Central Avenue in Dubuque.
“I said OK,” said Eldon, now 83, of Rickardsville.
But the blind date decided to go on an out-of-town trip and wouldn’t be back in time for the Friday night double date.
“I worked at Mainliner, too,” Gin said. “And the girlfriend asked me what I was doing Friday night. I said, ‘Nothing.’ So I was a substitute blind date.”
Eldon enjoyed the evening enough that he asked Gin out for the next Friday night. But things didn’t go smoothly when he got sidetracked by a flat tire on his way into town, and Gin’s mother thought her daughter had been stood up.
“She said, ‘I don’t think he’s coming,’” Gin said. “But I knew he would. His uncle was Lyle (Wilgenbusch), who was a year ahead of me in school and would be Father Lyle, so I knew that family. I knew he was a good guy.”
Soon, most Friday nights were date nights for Eldon, who grew up in Rickardsville on a dairy farm, and Gin, who was from Dubuque.
The couple married on Aug. 27, 1960, in Gin’s home church — Holy Ghost Church — after she had graduated from high school and just before Eldon started his senior year at Loras College, where he was majoring in accounting. They marked 62 years of marriage this year.
They settled in Dubuque, where Eldon continued his studies and worked a part-time job in the accounting department at Flexsteel Industries. After his graduation in 1961, the company extended an offer of full-time employment. In 2004, after 43 years at Flexsteel, he retired as the manager of corporate accounting.
The couple have four children — Terri Joy, Greg, Scott and Beth McFarlane — along with 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
When Terri and Greg were young, the Wilgenbusches bought a lot in Eldon’s hometown of Rickardsville and began to build a house.
“We convinced ourselves that the rent receipts in the drawer every month didn’t accumulate any value,” Eldon said. “Somebody else was getting that money. So we ended up buying a lot out here.”
The couple built the house over the course of a few years.
“We were of the belief that, although we might see something we liked and think it would be nice to have, if we couldn’t pay for it, we didn’t need it,” Eldon said. “The bank was willing to lend me some money to get started, and then as we paid that debt down, I could get a little more.”
It took about five years, with the family living in the basement as the house was built around them. Eldon had worked summer carpentry jobs, so he did much of the woodwork, drywall and windows.
Gin worked a series of part-time jobs while raising the children, including at Sorbeau, a company that made infant clothing; D&D What Not, a crafter’s store; a dress shop at Hotel Julien Dubuque; and in the craft department at Hohnecker’s.
“We were young people, but we were responsible people,” Eldon said. “We grew up together, and we grew together.”
The couple’s youngest daughter, Beth McFarlane, of Shawano, Wis., said she and her siblings never were aware of disagreements between their parents.
“We never saw them disagree or have a fight,” she said. “Their love was always just a constant in our lives.”
Beth said a video made for Eldon and Gin’s 60th wedding anniversary a few years ago summed up much of how she and her sister and brothers feel about their parents.
“We just said, ‘Thank you for the example you’ve given us on how to be a married couple and raise a family,’” she said. “I suppose you don’t notice it so much when you’re younger, but when you’re older and you start your own family, then it’s like, ‘Ah … now I get it.’”
For years, Gin would have her granddaughters spend time with her for a week during the summer. They dubbed it “Grandma Camp.”
“There would be a theme, and we’d do crafts, go to the river, make T-shirts, ride the Fourth Street Elevator. It was just a very fun thing to do with them,” Gin said. “There are eight granddaughters, and when they were a bit older, their moms would come, too, and help me with everything.”
Amanda Duerkson, of Dubuque, is Eldon and Gin’s oldest granddaughter.
“I did Grandma Camp for at least five years,” she said. “I think it started when I was in sixth or seventh grade. It was always so much fun being with her, and with our aunts and cousins.”
Amanda is mom to 5-year-old Noah, who calls Eldon and Gin by Grandma and Grandpa Great.
“Noah’s favorite thing is to get a horsey ride from Grandpa Great, you know, how the kids ride on the leg,” she said. “I remember getting them when I was little, and he’s carried that on with his great-grandkids. They may not last as long as they used to, but he’s still giving them.”
Eldon and Gin said having dinner as a family every night, going to church every Sunday and having respect for each other as people have been major factors in their long relationship.
Eldon is a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters at St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered to keep the church’s financial records for many years. Growing up in the same church, he served as an altar server when he was young.
“I think I probably got to spend more time with the pastors in the church than the average person,” he said. “That played a lot in my thought process and my lifestyle, and I understood that everything I have is a gift from God. I’ve tried to live my life that way and treat life that way.”
Eldon looks at his wife and nods.
“Right there,” he said. “There’s a gift. My gift.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.