The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jessica Raymond, 30, of 2568 Jackson St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
- Joshua J. Jerde, 37, of 3670 Pennsylvania Ave., No. N169, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday at 3999 Pennsylvania Ave. on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
- Derrick T. Clark, 36, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Damesha M. Shine, 31, on Dec. 6.