The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved two projects for building renovation work and installation of fiber optic cable.
Supervisors approved renovations to the third floor of the Grant County Administration Building in downtown Lancaster to complete a hallway and bathrooms at just over $50,000. The Information Technology and Maintenance departments were moved to the third floor last year to provide social distancing during the pandemic.
Funding for the work will come from the county’s share of federal relief aid.
Supervisors also approved a proposal from the Information Technology Department to complete the Lancaster fiber optic loop to the Grant County Community Services Building. County IT Director Shane Drinkwater told the board the loop would be completed from McDonald’s on Lancaster’s south side to the county building. Once the loop is completed, it will provide a backup option for county internet service, Drinkwater said.
The board unanimously approved the project, estimated to cost $73,000.